Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ambassador says US sanctions on tycoon will help North Macedonia’s EU ambitions

Jul 20, 2023, 12:37 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SKOPJE, NORTH MACEDONIA (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to North Macedonia defended a decision by her government to impose sanctions on a prominent local businessman, arguing Thursday that the action was taken to combat corruption and would ultimately help the Balkan country’s bid to join the European Union.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned businessman Jordan Kamchev, 52, on Wednesday, blocking any of his existing assets in the United States and prohibiting business ties with American citizens.

“The abuse of office, money laundering, bribery, and other offenses (he) participated in not only eroded public confidence in North Macedonia’s justice sector, but also represented a significant betrayal of the people of this country,” U.S. Ambassador Angela Aggeler told reporters in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje.

For the country to reach its goal of obtaining EU membership, “corruption cannot go unchecked,” Aggeler said.

Kamchev heads a powerful business group with investments in real estate, health care, construction and agriculture, and has been the target of several high profile corruption investigations in North Macedonia.

There was no immediate reaction to the U.S. sanctions from government officials.

The European Union has listed overcoming delays in judicial reforms and combating corruption as priorities for progress in North Macedonia’s EU accession bid.

United States News

Associated Press

College student falls to his death climbing Central Oregon mountain

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 21-year-old college student has died after falling hundreds of feet down a steep, rocky ravine near the summit of North Sister in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains. Joel Tranby loved the outdoors and was a big part of the community in the city of Bend, according to people who knew him, and […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McN...

Associated Press

Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released an unclassified document Thursday that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden as they probe the financial affairs of the president’s son and revive previously debunked claims of wrongdoing. Grassley of Iowa has been working alongside House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., as […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Mom of Colorado teen accused of trying to join Islamic State blames FBI ‘encouragement’

DENVER (AP) — The mother of an 18-year-old who is accused of trying to become a fighter for the Islamic State group says her son has never had the motivation to follow through with things. Deanna Meyer testified Thursday that she does not think her son, Devin Meyer, would have taken action to travel to […]

16 hours ago

In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice Depart...

Associated Press

Former Trump State Department official convicted for attacking police during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who worked as a politically appointed State Department official in former President Donald Trump’s administration was convicted Thursday of charges that he attacked police officers during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Judge Trevor McFadden heard testimony without a jury before he convicted the former official, […]

16 hours ago

In this photo provided by Brian Williams, a whale approaches his father, Kevin Williams, while he w...

Associated Press

See how an Alaska paddleboarder escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man on a paddleboard escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale, not even getting wet during a tense few seconds caught on camera by friends and family as the giant creature surfaced right in front of him then glided under his board. “It’s just so massive. You’re puny […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Voters wait in line at a polling place at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs in ...

Associated Press

Texas is largest state to leave bipartisan national effort to prevent voter fraud

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The state of Texas resigned Thursday from a national, bipartisan effort to prevent voter fraud, becoming the largest state and ninth GOP-led state to leave the initiative since 2022. The exit from the Electronic Registration Information Center, commonly known as ERIC, comes after Texas Republicans began showing a willingness this year […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Ambassador says US sanctions on tycoon will help North Macedonia’s EU ambitions