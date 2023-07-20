Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix sets new heat records, D-backs TV agreement ends

Jul 20, 2023, 12:36 PM

Men who are homeless watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling center ...

Men who are homeless watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling center for homeless people 55 years and older, Friday, July 14, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The heat is making just about everything harder to do, especially when it comes to keeping up with the news.

If you have been focused on staying cool instead of following the news, we’ve got a quick way to catch you up.

Check out KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup, the weekly podcast that gets you all caught up on the biggest stories around the state on your time from a Valley point of view.

Here’s a little of what we talked about this week:

Phoenix sets scorching new heat records

Its been three weeks of brutal triple-digit temperatures in the Valley of the Sun.

Already this week has broken records for a new highest low at a whopping 97 degrees, several days have broken a daily heat record and Phoenix is on its 21st day in a row of hitting 110 degrees or higher – shattering the previous record from 1974.

Arizona sports fans are watching D-backs baseball on a new channel

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Bally Sports Arizona have parted ways as part of bankruptcy proceedings for Bally’s parent company, Diamond Sports.

As of Tuesday, Bally no longer held the rights to broadcast D-backs games, making for a last-minute channel scramble for longtime fans.

The games will be produced and distributed by MLB and games can be watched on cable and through the MLB’s streaming service.

You can also hear the games for free on Arizona Sports.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

