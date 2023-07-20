Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Pilot dies after small plane crashes into field in western Missouri

Jul 20, 2023, 12:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — A pilot died Thursday after a small plane crashed into a field in western Missouri.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller reported the crash at 9:37 a.m. First responders found the plane engulfed in flames in a soybean field near Kearney, a town 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

The pilot’s name has not been released. No one else was on the plane.

The sheriff’s office said the twin-engine Piper aircraft took off from a small airport near the crash site. The plane had just fueled up, and the 140 gallons (529.96 litres) of fuel on board contributed to the fire, the office said in a news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the accident.

United States News

Associated Press

College student falls to his death climbing Central Oregon mountain

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 21-year-old college student has died after falling hundreds of feet down a steep, rocky ravine near the summit of North Sister in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains. Joel Tranby loved the outdoors and was a big part of the community in the city of Bend, according to people who knew him, and […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McN...

Associated Press

Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released an unclassified document Thursday that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden as they probe the financial affairs of the president’s son and revive previously debunked claims of wrongdoing. Grassley of Iowa has been working alongside House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., as […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Mom of Colorado teen accused of trying to join Islamic State blames FBI ‘encouragement’

DENVER (AP) — The mother of an 18-year-old who is accused of trying to become a fighter for the Islamic State group says her son has never had the motivation to follow through with things. Deanna Meyer testified Thursday that she does not think her son, Devin Meyer, would have taken action to travel to […]

16 hours ago

In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice Depart...

Associated Press

Former Trump State Department official convicted for attacking police during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who worked as a politically appointed State Department official in former President Donald Trump’s administration was convicted Thursday of charges that he attacked police officers during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Judge Trevor McFadden heard testimony without a jury before he convicted the former official, […]

16 hours ago

In this photo provided by Brian Williams, a whale approaches his father, Kevin Williams, while he w...

Associated Press

See how an Alaska paddleboarder escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man on a paddleboard escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale, not even getting wet during a tense few seconds caught on camera by friends and family as the giant creature surfaced right in front of him then glided under his board. “It’s just so massive. You’re puny […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Voters wait in line at a polling place at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs in ...

Associated Press

Texas is largest state to leave bipartisan national effort to prevent voter fraud

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The state of Texas resigned Thursday from a national, bipartisan effort to prevent voter fraud, becoming the largest state and ninth GOP-led state to leave the initiative since 2022. The exit from the Electronic Registration Information Center, commonly known as ERIC, comes after Texas Republicans began showing a willingness this year […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Pilot dies after small plane crashes into field in western Missouri