Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Ex-Venezuelan spy chief pleads not guilty to charges alleging he flooded US with drugs

Jul 20, 2023, 12:06 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A former Venezuelan spy chief and longtime adviser to the country’s late leader Hugo Chávez pleaded not guilty Thursday in a New York courtroom to decade-old drug trafficking charges, a day after his extradition from Spain.

Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, 63, agreed during an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court to remain behind bars while his lawyers prepare a bail proposal to present to the judge who will handle his case. Prosecutors want him to remain behind bars.

Carvajal, in a white shirt and beige pants, did not speak during the brief court proceeding except to acknowledge that he understood his rights and that he could hear an interpreter.

“Perfectly,” he said through the interpreter in response to whether he could hear the man through his earphones.

Carvajal was brought to the United States on Wednesday to face narco-terrorism conspiracy, firearms and drug trafficking charges.

Prosecutors allege he used his high office to coordinate the smuggling of approximately 5,600 kilograms (12,300 pounds) of cocaine aboard a private jet from Venezuela to Mexico in 2006. If convicted of all charges, Carvajal would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years and as much as life in prison.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that Carvajal abused his authority as director of Venezuela’s military intelligence agency from 2004 to 2011 “to import poison to the United States” in the form of “tons of potentially deadly drugs.”

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram said in a news release that he “exploited his position for personal gain.”

Outside court, his attorney Zachary Margulis, had plenty to say about his client, who advised Chavez for more than a decade before rejecting Chavez’s handpicked successor, Nicolas Maduro, and siding instead with his U.S. backed opponents.

Margulis portrayed the U.S. prosecution as unlike any other, saying he’d not been informed of any evidence such as text messages, emails, wiretapped conversations, prison-call recordings, surveillance video or physical evidence linked to his client.

And he said it was unusual in a drug trafficking case that “there is no evidence of unexplained wealth.”

“He is categorically innocent of those charges,” he said. “General Carvajal looks forward to fighting these outrageous charges in court before an unbiased American jury.”

Margulis, standing outside the courthouse beside defense attorney Tess Cohen, said prosecutors had built their case “entirely on false, uncorroborated statements by desperate drug traffickers and corrupt former Venezuelan officials with personal and professional grudges against General Carvajal.”

Carvajal’s extradition to the U.S. was long delayed, most recently through appeals. First arrested in Spain in 2019, he disappeared for two years while on bail after learning that the Spanish National Court was about to rule on his extradition. He was recaptured in September 2021.

United States News

Associated Press

College student falls to his death climbing Central Oregon mountain

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 21-year-old college student has died after falling hundreds of feet down a steep, rocky ravine near the summit of North Sister in Oregon’s Cascade Mountains. Joel Tranby loved the outdoors and was a big part of the community in the city of Bend, according to people who knew him, and […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McN...

Associated Press

Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released an unclassified document Thursday that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden as they probe the financial affairs of the president’s son and revive previously debunked claims of wrongdoing. Grassley of Iowa has been working alongside House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., as […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Mom of Colorado teen accused of trying to join Islamic State blames FBI ‘encouragement’

DENVER (AP) — The mother of an 18-year-old who is accused of trying to become a fighter for the Islamic State group says her son has never had the motivation to follow through with things. Deanna Meyer testified Thursday that she does not think her son, Devin Meyer, would have taken action to travel to […]

16 hours ago

In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice Depart...

Associated Press

Former Trump State Department official convicted for attacking police during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man who worked as a politically appointed State Department official in former President Donald Trump’s administration was convicted Thursday of charges that he attacked police officers during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Judge Trevor McFadden heard testimony without a jury before he convicted the former official, […]

16 hours ago

In this photo provided by Brian Williams, a whale approaches his father, Kevin Williams, while he w...

Associated Press

See how an Alaska paddleboarder escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man on a paddleboard escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale, not even getting wet during a tense few seconds caught on camera by friends and family as the giant creature surfaced right in front of him then glided under his board. “It’s just so massive. You’re puny […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Voters wait in line at a polling place at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs in ...

Associated Press

Texas is largest state to leave bipartisan national effort to prevent voter fraud

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The state of Texas resigned Thursday from a national, bipartisan effort to prevent voter fraud, becoming the largest state and ninth GOP-led state to leave the initiative since 2022. The exit from the Electronic Registration Information Center, commonly known as ERIC, comes after Texas Republicans began showing a willingness this year […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Ex-Venezuelan spy chief pleads not guilty to charges alleging he flooded US with drugs