Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

18-year-old Nebraska woman sentenced to 90 days in jail for burning fetus after abortion

Jul 20, 2023, 10:55 AM

FILE - Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on May 16, 2023, to protest ...

FILE - Hundreds of people descend on the Nebraska Capitol, in Lincoln, on May 16, 2023, to protest plans by conservative lawmakers in the Nebraska Legislature to revive an abortion ban. An 18-year-old Nebraska woman was sentenced Thursday, July 20 to 90 days in jail followed by two years of probation for burning and burying a fetus last year after she took medication given to her by her mother to end her pregnancy, Celeste Burgess was sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year to a count of concealing or abandoning a dead body. (AP Photo/Margery Beck, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Margery Beck, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


An 18-year-old northeastern Nebraska woman was sentenced Thursday to 90 days in jail and two years of probation for burning and burying a fetus she aborted with her mother’s help in a case watched by advocates as a slew of states move to restrict abortion access.

Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, was sentenced in Madison County after pleading guilty earlier this year to concealing or abandoning a dead body. Two other misdemeanor charges of false reporting and concealing the death of another person were dropped, in an agreement with prosecutors.

“The Court specifically finds that while probation is appropriate, confinement is necessary because without this confinement, it would depreciate the seriousness of the crime or promote disrespect for the law,” the judge’s order read.

Burgess and her mother, 42-year-old Jessica Burgess of Norfolk, are accused of working together to end the pregnancy. The abortion, well into her third trimester, violated Nebraska law at the time that banned abortion after 20 weeks of gestation. Officials have said Jessica Burgess ordered abortion pills online, which she gave to her then-17-year-old daughter in the spring of 2022.

Jessica Burgess pleaded guilty earlier this month to providing an illegal abortion, false reporting and tampering with human skeletal remains. In exchange for her plea, charges of concealing the death of another person and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician were dismissed. She faces sentencing on Sept. 22.

Norfolk police detective opened an investigation into the abortion following a tip, according to an arrest affidavit. Police secured a search warrant to gain access to Facebook messages between the two, in which prosecutors say the women discussed terminating the pregnancy and destroying the evidence. Police then found the burned fetal remains buried in a field north of Norfolk.

In one of the Facebook messages, Jessica Burgess instructed her daughter on how to take the pills to end the pregnancy, according to court records. In another, Celeste Burgess wrote, “I will finally be able to wear jeans,” according to the documents.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for 50 years had established the constitutional right to abortion. Nebraska lawmakers who opposed Republican’s efforts to severely restrict abortion access in the legislative session that ended in June, repeatedly cited the Norfolk case, saying it shows state prosecutors would target women who seek abortions with criminal penalties.

Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature failed this year to enact a amendment to another bill to limit gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Opponents say that violated a Nebraska constitutional requirement that legislative bills stick to a single subject.

The ACLU has sued to overturn the abortion ban and transgender care bill.

United States News

In this photo provided by Brian Williams, a whale approaches his father, Kevin Williams, while he w...

Associated Press

See how an Alaska paddleboarder escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man on a paddleboard escaped a close encounter with a humpback whale, not even getting wet during a tense few seconds caught on camera by friends and family as the giant creature surfaced right in front of him then glided under his board. “It’s just so massive. You’re puny […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Voters wait in line at a polling place at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs in ...

Associated Press

Texas is largest state to leave bipartisan national effort to prevent voter fraud

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The state of Texas resigned Thursday from a national, bipartisan effort to prevent voter fraud, becoming the largest state and ninth GOP-led state to leave the initiative since 2022. The exit from the Electronic Registration Information Center, commonly known as ERIC, comes after Texas Republicans began showing a willingness this year […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Families form nonprofits to address gun, school safety after Nashville school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pausing at the microphone, 5-year-old Noah took a breath and softly stated, “I don’t want any guns today or any day in my school.” His mom, Sarah Shoop Neumann, wiped away tears as she held the young boy. It had been more than four months since a shooter indiscriminately opened fire […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Media gather under the Space Shuttle Endeavour for a news conference at the California Scien...

Associated Press

California Science Center starts complex process to display Space Shuttle Endeavour vertically

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A highly technical process began Thursday in Los Angeles to put NASA’s retired Space Shuttle Endeavour on permanent display in the vertical launch position complete with external tank and two solid rocket boosters. Workers used a crane to hoist the bottom segments of the boosters into the California Science Center’s future […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Josh Harris, Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers stands on the court prior to Game 1 ...

Associated Press

NFL owners unanimously approve the $6.05B sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Harris group

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders on Thursday from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson for a record $6.05 billion. All 32 team owners voted for the sale, which is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports […]

15 hours ago

FILE - Visitors arrive at Universal Studios, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Orlando R...

Associated Press

Universal theme park in Florida plans to open new DreamWorks land with Shrek, Trolls

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Universal Orlando Resort theme park in Florida plans to open a new land next year based on characters from DreamWorks Animation, company officials said Thursday. The new DreamWorks land opening next year will feature characters from the “Shrek” franchises, the “Trolls” film series and “Kung Fu Panda.” The 4-acre (1.6-hectare) […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

18-year-old Nebraska woman sentenced to 90 days in jail for burning fetus after abortion