Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona lottery players miss $1B Powerball jackpot but don’t come up empty

Jul 20, 2023, 11:13 AM | Updated: 11:37 am

A sign is updated inside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery ticket wa...

A sign is updated inside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – There was no $1 billion jackpot in Arizona, but the state had a $1 million lottery winner Wednesday plus eight Powerball prizes worth at least $50,000.

While the billion-dollar Powerball contest was the center of attention, a ticket for The Pick sold in Gilbert hit the $1 million jackpot. The Pick is the Arizona Lottery’s daily draw game.

The winning entry was sold at the Fry’s Marketplace at Gilbert and Baseline roads and matched all six numbers: 16, 19, 20, 23, 40 and 42.

Meanwhile, one ticket sold in California claimed the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever by matching 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24 plus the Powerball of 24.

2 Arizona Powerball tickets each win $100,000

Wednesday night’s high-profile drawing wasn’t a total washout for Arizona players. Eight tickets sold in the state matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball, cashing in for a total of $500,000.

RELATED STORIES

Two of those tickets won $100,000 because the buyers added the $1 Power Play option to the $2 price. They were sold at the QuikTrip at Miller Road and Durango Street in Buckeye and the Pilot Travel Center on Sunshine Boulevard near Interstate 10 in Eloy.

Powerball tickets sold at the following six Arizona locations didn’t include the Power Play and each won $50,000:

  • Albertsons at Broadway Boulevard and Harrison Road in Tucson.
  • QuikTrip at Irvington Road and Benson Highway in Tucson.
  • Jacksons Food Store at Tatum Boulevard and Deer Valley Drive in Phoenix.
  • Fry’s Food Store at Indian School and Miller roads in Scottsdale.
  • Fast Market at Higley and Ray roads in Gilbert.
  • Circle K on U.S. 60 near Main Street in Superior.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $720 million

If you’re still hoping for a massive lottery windfall, the multistate Mega Millions jackpot is up to $720 million, or $369.6 million for the cash payout option.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday night at 8 p.m. Arizona time.

The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on the top 10 for largest lottery prizes in U.S. history. Here’s the list:

  • 1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
  • 2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
  • 3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
  • 4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)
  • 5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
  • 6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)
  • 7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
  • 8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
  • 9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
  • 10. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Valer Cantuna received the maximum sentence for manslaughter after a patient at his adult home care...

KTAR.com

Phoenix adult care facility owner sentenced to 21 years for patient’s death

The former part-owner of a Phoenix adult care facility was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the abuse and murder of a vulnerable adult.

15 hours ago

Roni and John pour water on themselves to cool off from extreme heat while residing in "The Zone," ...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix breaks daily high temperature record for 3rd consecutive day

A record-shattering heat wave continued frying Phoenix on Thursday, as the city set a new daily high temperature mark for the third consecutive day.

15 hours ago

Men who are homeless watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling center ...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix sets new heat records, D-backs TV agreement ends

This week, Arizona's News Roundup covers the ongoing heat wave in Phoenix and the D-backs new television setup.

15 hours ago

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, left, was the top second-quarter fundraiser in Arizona's U.S. Senate...

Kevin Stone

Gallego nearly doubles Sinema’s Q2 fundraising in Arizona’s US Senate race

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego was the top second-quarter fundraiser in Arizona’s Senate race, but incumbent Kyrsten Sinema has a larger war chest.

15 hours ago

firefighter checks equipment during extreme heat wave in Phoenix...

SuElen Rivera

How to beat the heat? Phoenix Fire official shares tips to stay safe

With extreme heat plaguing Phoenix, a local fire official is stressing the importance of staying safe when heading out of the home.

15 hours ago

United States Department of Justice...

Brandon Gray

DOJ finds Arizona prison system violated rights of people with visual disabilities

The Arizona prison system was found to have discriminated against inmates with vision disabilities, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Arizona lottery players miss $1B Powerball jackpot but don’t come up empty