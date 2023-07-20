PHOENIX – There was no $1 billion jackpot in Arizona, but the state had a $1 million lottery winner Wednesday plus eight Powerball prizes worth at least $50,000.

While the billion-dollar Powerball contest was the center of attention, a ticket for The Pick sold in Gilbert hit the $1 million jackpot. The Pick is the Arizona Lottery’s daily draw game.

The winning entry was sold at the Fry’s Marketplace at Gilbert and Baseline roads and matched all six numbers: 16, 19, 20, 23, 40 and 42.

Meanwhile, one ticket sold in California claimed the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever by matching 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24 plus the Powerball of 24.

2 Arizona Powerball tickets each win $100,000

Wednesday night’s high-profile drawing wasn’t a total washout for Arizona players. Eight tickets sold in the state matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball, cashing in for a total of $500,000.

Two of those tickets won $100,000 because the buyers added the $1 Power Play option to the $2 price. They were sold at the QuikTrip at Miller Road and Durango Street in Buckeye and the Pilot Travel Center on Sunshine Boulevard near Interstate 10 in Eloy.

Powerball tickets sold at the following six Arizona locations didn’t include the Power Play and each won $50,000:

Albertsons at Broadway Boulevard and Harrison Road in Tucson.

QuikTrip at Irvington Road and Benson Highway in Tucson.

Jacksons Food Store at Tatum Boulevard and Deer Valley Drive in Phoenix.

Fry’s Food Store at Indian School and Miller roads in Scottsdale.

Fast Market at Higley and Ray roads in Gilbert.

Circle K on U.S. 60 near Main Street in Superior.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $720 million

If you’re still hoping for a massive lottery windfall, the multistate Mega Millions jackpot is up to $720 million, or $369.6 million for the cash payout option.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday night at 8 p.m. Arizona time.

The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on the top 10 for largest lottery prizes in U.S. history. Here’s the list:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

10. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

