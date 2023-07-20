Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix adult care facility owner sentenced to 21 years for patient’s death

Jul 20, 2023, 2:00 PM

Valer Cantuna received the maximum sentence for manslaughter after a patient at his adult home care...

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The former part-owner of a Phoenix adult care facility was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the abuse and murder of a vulnerable adult, officials announced Thursday.

Valet Catuna received the maximum sentence allowed for manslaughter on July 14.

Catuna beat patient William Griswold, 53, to death at the Artemis Adult Care Home on Oct. 21, 2020, prosecutors said.

Griswold, who had been a patient at the facility for just over 10 months, was diagnosed with several health and mental problems, including traumatic brain injury.

Prosecutors said a dispute arose between the men after Griswold asked Catuna for a cigarette, which led to Catuna pinning Griswold on his bed and punching him on the side of his torso. The altercation broke seven of Griswold’s ribs and ruptured his spleen.

Catuna neglected to call emergency medical services for nine hours, and Griswold died later that evening. A medical examiner concluded he died of blunt force trauma.

RELATED STORIES

“The details of this care are so unconscionable,” Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release. “My office will not tolerate fraud and abuse perpetuated against our state’s elderly and vulnerable residents — and those committing these crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

A grand jury charged Catuna with second-degree murder and vulnerable adult abuse in March 2021, and he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in May 2023.

The Phoenix Police Department and special agents from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Manuel Luna, left, a volunteer at the Salvation Army, gives out items to a patron at an inside cool...

Associated Press

Phoenix homeowners rationing air conditioning during heat wave to save money

Phoenix homeowners have been rationing air conditioning during the ongoing record heat wave to save money.

17 hours ago

Mesa Firefighter...

KTAR.com

Family rescued after 2nd floor apartment fire in Mesa

A family was rescued from an apartment fire Thursday in Mesa.

17 hours ago

Roni and John pour water on themselves to cool off from extreme heat while residing in "The Zone," ...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix breaks daily high temperature record for 3rd consecutive day

A record-shattering heat wave continued frying Phoenix on Thursday, as the city set a new daily high temperature mark for the third consecutive day.

17 hours ago

Men who are homeless watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling center ...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix sets new heat records, D-backs TV agreement ends

This week, Arizona's News Roundup covers the ongoing heat wave in Phoenix and the D-backs new television setup.

17 hours ago

A sign is updated inside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery ticket wa...

Kevin Stone

Arizona lottery players miss $1B Powerball jackpot but don’t come up empty

There was no $1 billion jackpot in Arizona, but the state had a $1 million lottery winner Wednesday plus eight Powerball prizes worth at least $50,000.

17 hours ago

Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, left, was the top second-quarter fundraiser in Arizona's U.S. Senate...

Kevin Stone

Gallego nearly doubles Sinema’s Q2 fundraising in Arizona’s US Senate race

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego was the top second-quarter fundraiser in Arizona’s Senate race, but incumbent Kyrsten Sinema has a larger war chest.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Phoenix adult care facility owner sentenced to 21 years for patient’s death