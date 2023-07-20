Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida school shooting reenactment set for Aug. 4 using live ammunition, judge told

Jul 20, 2023, 8:50 AM

FILE- A memorial is made outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and fac...

FILE- A memorial is made outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting in Parkland, Fla, Feb. 19, 2018. The re-enactment of the shooting at the school will take place early Aug. 2023, as part of a civil lawsuit and will use live ammunition. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The reenactment of a 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school will take place early next month as part of a civil lawsuit and will use live ammunition with a bullet safety device, a judge was told Thursday.

Circuit Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips endorsed an agreement reached by attorneys for victims’ families and former Broward Deputy Scot Peterson to conduct the reenactment Aug. 4 at a three-story classroom building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

An ballistics expert for the families, former FBI agent Bruce Koenig, testified that live rounds make a different sound than blanks. A key issue in the lawsuit is what Peterson could hear during the shooting on Valentine’s Day 2018, in which 17 people died and 17 more were wounded with an AR-15-style rifle.

“You want to imitate the situation as close as possible,” Koenig said. Blanks, he added, are “almost as loud, but there definitely is a difference.”

Peterson, the school’s on-campus deputy, was acquitted last month of criminal charges accusing him of inaction during the shooting, but the civil case against him that makes similar accusations is proceeding.

Family attorney David Brill said the live rounds would be fired into a ballistic bullet trap that is commonly used at gun ranges and by law enforcement labs to catch the ammunition safely.

“It is in fact perfectly safe and controlled,” Brill said.

Peterson’s attorney, Michael Piper, said the agreement will mean only one reenactment rather than two as initially proposed. An attorney for the Broward County school board also endorsed the plan.

“We think this is the best way to approach it,” Piper said. “We don’t want to put the community through that twice.”

The building, left virtually untouched since the shooting, will be demolished once the legal action is completed, school officials said. The reenactment would be based on school surveillance videos of the massacre that show second-by-second the actions and locations of Peterson and shooter Nikolas Cruz during the six-minute attack in which some 140 rounds were fired.

Victims and family members have taken grim tours of the building since the criminal trials ended, with the last visit to take place Thursday, officials said.

Peterson, 60, insists that echoes prevented him from pinpointing where the shots were coming from and that he would have charged inside if he had known Cruz’s location. He retired shortly after the shooting, but was then retroactively fired.

Cruz, 24 and a former Stoneman Douglas student, received a life sentence last year after his jury could not unanimously agree that he deserved the death penalty.

United States News

FILE - A person shows their scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Power...

Associated Press

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold: 1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) 2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) 3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

A flag carried by a Japanese soldier who was killed during World War II is returning to his family

A flag carried by a Japanese soldier killed in action during World War II was handed over Thursday by the USS Lexington Museum in Texas to a nonprofit organization for return to the man’s family. Known as a Good Luck Flag, it is covered with the signatures of Shigeyoshi Mutsuda, his family and friends. The […]

10 hours ago

FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington...

Associated Press

US imposes new sanctions aimed at choking off Russia’s access to battlefield supplies and revenue

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on roughly 120 firms and people from Russia to the United Arab Emirates to Kyrgyzstan in an effort to choke off Moscow’s access to products, money and financial channels that support its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions imposed by the Treasury and State departments target dozens […]

10 hours ago

FILE - Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot speaks with reporters after announcing his 2018 Republican r...

Associated Press

Michigan clerk stripped of election duties after being charged for acting as fake elector in 2020

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A town clerk in Michigan will be barred from running any elections after being charged Donald Trump. On Thursday, the Michigan Bureau of Elections notified Stan Grot, a Republican who has served as the Shelby Township clerk since 2012, that he will be prohibited from administering elections while the charges are […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge: West Virginia can’t require incarcerated atheist to participate in religious programming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that the state corrections agency can’t force an incarcerated atheist and secular humanist to participate in religiously-affiliated programming to be eligible for parole. In a sweeping 60-page decision issued Tuesday, Charleston-based U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin said Saint Marys Correctional Center inmate […]

10 hours ago

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, Monday...

Associated Press

Blinken heads to Tonga, New Zealand, Australia as US shifts Indo-Pacific strategy into overdrive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Tonga, New Zealand and Australia next week as the Biden administration shifts its Indo-Pacific strategy into overdrive in part to counter China’s growing influence in the region. The State Department said Thursday that Blinken will dedicate a new U.S. embassy in the Tongan capital of […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Florida school shooting reenactment set for Aug. 4 using live ammunition, judge told