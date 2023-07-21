PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as visiting the farmers markets, a museum or watching a live performance.

We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.

Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.

Phoenix

Jason Mraz: The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Day: Sunday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)



Arizona Science Center Extended Hours Day: Friday Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Arizona Science Center (600 E. Washington St.)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.



Phoenix Rising v. Springs Switchbacks Day: Saturday Time: 7:30 p.m. Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium



Scottsdale

Immersive Monet Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)



Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.



Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks Day: Each day Time: Varies Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)



Tempe

Barbie’s Dream Bar Day: Friday Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Venue: Tempe Marketplace (2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway)



Mesa

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)



Glendale

Artisan Alley at Westgate Entertainment District Day: Saturday Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Venue: 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.



Gilbert Gilbert Farmers Market Day: Saturday Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Venue: Downtown Gilbert



