Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for July 21-23
Jul 21, 2023, 4:05 AM
PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as visiting the farmers markets, a museum or watching a live performance.
We’ve made a list of some places to go, things to do and people to see this Friday through Sunday.
Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend.
Phoenix
- Jason Mraz: The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre (400 W. Washington St.)
- Arizona Science Center Extended Hours
- Day: Friday
- Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Arizona Science Center (600 E. Washington St.)
- Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Venue: 720 N. Fifth St.
- Phoenix Rising v. Springs Switchbacks
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium
Scottsdale
- Immersive Monet
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Lighthouse Artspace (4301 N. Scottsdale Rd.)
- Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venue: 3806 N. Brown Ave.
- Phillip K. Smith III: Mirrorworks
- Day: Each day
- Time: Varies
- Venue: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (7374 E. Second St.)
Tempe
- Barbie’s Dream Bar
- Day: Friday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Venue: Tempe Marketplace (2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway)
Mesa
- Downtown Mesa Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mesa Arts Center (1 E. Main St.)
Glendale
- Artisan Alley at Westgate Entertainment District
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Venue: 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
- Gilbert Farmers Market
- Day: Saturday
- Time: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Venue: Downtown Gilbert
