Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue

Jul 20, 2023, 5:28 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Tesla is recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles because some front-row seat belts may not have been reconnected properly after being repaired.

Tesla said in its safety recall report that in the vehicles, a first-row seat belt was disconnected from its pretensioner anchor as part of a necessary step to perform a repair. But the seat belt may not have been reconnected to its pretensioner anchor properly after the repair was made.

The company said that if the seat belt isn’t reconnected properly, it may not perform as it’s supposed to in a collision, which may increase the risk of injury.

U.S. highway safety regulators opened an investigation into possible Tesla seat belt issues in March.

As of June 19, Tesla has identified 12 warranty claims related to the issue, but the company is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to the seat belt issue.

Notification letters will be mailed to owners who have vehicles related to the recall. Tesla said that it will perform free inspections and connect both first-row seat belts to their pretensioner anchors where necessary. If the seat belt can’t be connected to the pretensioner anchor properly, the seat belt assembly will be replaced for free.

Tesla also announced it’s recalling more than 1,300 if its 2023 Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles because of a camera issue.

The company said in its recall report that on some vehicles vehicles, the pitch angle of the forward-facing cameras may not be aligned to properly, which may cause certain active safety features to be unavailable, including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist, without alerting the driver to their unavailability.

Drivers relying on unavailable features could increase the risk of a collision, the company said.

Customers can bring their vehicles to Tesla for a free inspection, and they will adjust the camera angle where necessary.

United States News

Associated Press

Beach closures because of contamination prevent sunbathers from taking a dip to beat the heat

Many sunbathers who want to take a dip in the cool water to escape the summer heat are being thwarted by high bacteria levels in water at popular beaches across New England. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported that 78 public beaches were closed Wednesday, mostly because of high levels bacteria. Nearly a dozen […]

6 hours ago

In this image taken from video, Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation, speaks in an interview conduc...

Associated Press

Undue influence? Anonymous donations to World Health Organization’s new foundation raise concerns

Nearly 40% of the money raised by the WHO Foundation in its first two years came from anonymous sources, worrying some that donors may be trying to influence the World Health Organization and its role in shaping global health policy with their gifts. The foundation, launched in 2020 to help raise private sector funds for […]

6 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of ...

Associated Press

Biden pushes a strong role for unions in tech jobs, even as potential strikes are on the horizon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is courting unions as a cornerstone of the country’s economic future with a speech at a Philadelphia shipyard on Thursday — just as some major unions are weighing strikes that could disrupt the growth he wants to campaign on in 2024. Tensions are rising between unions and companies about […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

China doesn’t want a trade war with the US but will retaliate against further curbs, ambassador says

China does not want a trade war with the United States but will retaliate against any further U.S. restrictions on technology and trade, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S. said. Ambassador Xie Feng criticized U.S. curbs on the sale of microchips and chipmaking equipment to China that were imposed last year by the Biden administration. […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Early trading mixed but Dow appears primed to extend incredible streak

Trading is mixed before the opening bell Thursday with more corporate earnings reports incoming and new data on jobs in the U.S. and housing. Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% before the bell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% and could extend its longest winning streak since 2019. Earnings season is […]

1 day ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Tesla recalling nearly 16,000 of its 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles due to seat belt issue