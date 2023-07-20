Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Wrexham opens US tour with 5-0 loss to Chelsea before 50,596 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Jul 19, 2023, 7:49 PM

Chelsea's Ian Maatson, left, celebrates a goal with Nicolas Jackson, center, while Wrexham's Jacob ...

Chelsea's Ian Maatson, left, celebrates a goal with Nicolas Jackson, center, while Wrexham's Jacob Mendy (19) walks past during the first half of a club friendly soccer match Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sue Martin had the summer mapped out for her family from St. Augustine, Florida.

Then along came word that Chelsea and Wrexham would play a preseason friendly on U.S. soil.

“We had a whole vacation planned and they dropped this game,” Martin said before . “We needed to be here. We love soccer. We love Ryan Reynolds.”

Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney have taken Wrexham from a struggling fifth-tier side to a fan favorite, largely through the globally-streamed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham.” The Red Dragons opened a four-game preseason U.S. tour Wednesday night with a 5-0 loss to Chelsea, which got two goals from Ian Maatsen and one each from Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell. The game drew 50,596 to Kenan Memorial Stadium.

The match was a must-see event and the first of its kind in this college town. Chelsea, coming off a miserable 13th-place finish in the Premier League, was the 2021 European champion, Wrexham, the oldest club from Wales, earned promotion to English soccer’s fourth tier.

Brian and Jenny Roper and their 11-year-old son Logan from St. Petersburg, Florida, saw Chelsea play last year in Orlando. They didn’t flinch at making a longer trek. As a bonus, this one included Wrexham.

“(Logan) plays a lot of soccer,” Brian Roper said. “I want to show him what real soccer looks like. There’s the novelty of them playing Wrexham. My wife would even enjoy this because she knows Wrexham.”

Martin’s family of four sported gear supporting both Chelsea and Wrexham. Pregame festivities on the humid night were spread around campus.

Matseen scored in the third and 42d minutes, the second goal on a shot from the top of penalty area. Gallagher added a goal in the 80th, Nkunku in the 90th and Chilwell in the third minute of stoppage time.

Wrexham, which opened the preseason last weekend with a 4-2 win over Wales’ Bala Town. plays at LA Galaxy II on Saturday against the Manchester United youth academy on July 25 at San Diego at at Philadelphia Union II on July 29. Wrexham opens the League 2 season at home against the MK Dons on Aug. 5.

Chelsea, under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, faces Brighton on Saturday at Philadelphia, Newcastle on July 26 in Atlanta, Fulham on July 30 at Landover, Maryland, and Borussia Dortmund on Aug. 2 at Chicago. The Blues open the Premier League at home against Liverpool on Aug. 13.

“It has been fantastic,” North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham said. “It’s a great event. We all get excited about unique, fun events and this is one of them.”

The locals were checking it out as well.

Nathan Gardner, a teacher from nearby Efland, brought his 16-year-old son Carson to take in the scene. The elder Gardner said he became familiar with Wrexham through the streaming show.

“When it was announced, I saw it and said, ‘They’re coming here?’” Gardner said. “I was pretty shocked, but I want to see it.”

North Carolina men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis and family walked into the stadium without much fanfare about 40 minutes prior to the scheduled start. This is the same venue where in less than two months Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye will try to bolster his Heisman Trophy candidacy.

More than 1.5 million pounds of sod was installed last week to cover the stadium’s artificial turf surface. Hedges that circled the stadium’s field were removed in 2019.

“We couldn’t do it until the hedges came out,” Cunningham said of the stadium set-up. “One thing we all talk about in college athletics is it brings community. This is one that is a community event. It’s a nice economic impact. And when I looked at the other cities that are hosting this, we’re barely a neighborhood compared to some of those cities.”

___

More AP soccer: https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

United States News

Associated Press

China doesn’t want a trade war with the US but will retaliate against further curbs, ambassador says

China does not want a trade war with the United States but will retaliate against any further U.S. restrictions on technology and trade, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S. said. Ambassador Xie Feng criticized U.S. curbs on the sale of microchips and chipmaking equipment to China that were imposed last year by the Biden administration. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape, May 25, 2022, in Caspe...

Associated Press

Suspect in fire at Wyoming abortion clinic set to take plea deal

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge is set to consider a plea deal Thursday for an abortion opponent who investigators say burned Wyoming’s first full-service abortion clinic in years. Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, told investigators she broke in and used gasoline to set fire to the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper because it was […]

1 day ago

FILE — A coyote runs across New York state Route 3 outside of Tupper Lake, N.Y., in the Adirondac...

Associated Press

New York considers ban on cash prize contests for hunting coyotes, squirrels, some other wildlife

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The contests have names such as Predator Slam, Squirrel Scramble and Final Fling for Fox, sometimes challenging hunters to bag the heaviest coyote or the heftiest bunch of squirrels to win a cash prize. While participants seek prey in the name of fundraising, animal rights advocates are training their sights on […]

1 day ago

People buy Powerball tickets at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that previously sold the ...

Associated Press

The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its estimated $1 billion jackpot

A winning ticket has been sold in California for the Powerball jackpot worth $1 billion, the 7th largest in U.S. history and the 3rd largest in the history of the game. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The winner can choose either […]

1 day ago

FILE - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on April 1...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. is set to testify at a House hearing over online censorship as GOP elevates Biden rival

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans will be delving into claims of government censorship of online speech at a public hearing, asking recent antisemitic remarks. The Republican-led unfairly targeted by technology companies that routinely work with the government to try to stem the spread of disinformation online. In announcing the hearing, the panel led by Rep. […]

1 day ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Wrexham opens US tour with 5-0 loss to Chelsea before 50,596 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina