Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Wife of suspect in Gilgo Beach serial killings files for divorce

Jul 19, 2023, 6:42 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The wife of Rex Heuermann, charged in the deaths of three women whose remains were found along a Long Island beach roadway, filed for divorce Wednesday, her attorney said.

Asa Ellerup filed the complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court. Her attorney, Robert Macedonio, declined any additional comment.

Meanwhile, authorities spent another day at the Massapequa Park home where the couple had lived, continuing their search of the premises.

Heuermann, an architect, was charged last week with murdering the three women, and is a suspect in a fourth death, a prosecutor said.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody under suicide watch; an email seeking comment about the divorce filing was sent to his attorney.

The bodies of Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman were discovered in a quarter-mile (0.4-kilometer) section of Ocean Parkway.

They were among 10 sets of human remains found along Long Island’s Gilgo Beach in 2010 and 2011, an accidental discovery while authorities were searching for another woman who had gone missing.

That woman, Shannan Gilbert, was found dead in 2011 in another area, a coastal marsh, in what Suffolk County police labelled an accidental drowning, which her family has refuted.

The Gilgo Beach discoveries turned into a longstanding New York mystery about who was responsible for their deaths. While authorities didn’t think it was likely that one person was responsible for all the remains, they did think the presence of some of the bodies near each other indicated the work of a serial killer.

Investigators are working to link Heuermann, 59, in the death of a fourth person, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, prosecutors said.

Police searching his home in recent days have been seen taking out boxes of material, including more than 200 firearms, a filing cabinet and a computer, as well as a large doll in a glass case and other household items.

Heuermann lived in the house, across a bay from where the remains were discovered, for decades.

United States News

Associated Press

Alabama’s first execution since they were paused last November may proceed on Thursday, court says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to stop an upcoming execution in Alabama, rejecting an inmate’s argument that the state has a history of botched lethal injections. James Barber, 64, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison, in the first execution scheduled in […]

19 hours ago

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives for a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Grou...

Associated Press

US approves $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid for Ukraine

The Pentagon announced a new $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.

19 hours ago

FILE - Tape surrounds the home occupied by Stephen Beal in Long Beach, Calif., on May 16, 2018. Bea...

Associated Press

Southern California man convicted in 2018 spa bombing that killed ex-girlfriend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was convicted Wednesday of blowing up his ex-girlfriend’s spa business with a package bomb in 2018, killing her and seriously injuring two clients. A federal jury in Los Angeles convicted Stephen Beal of four felonies including use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death, according […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge orders man charged with killing 2 teenage girls to remain at northern Indiana prison

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with killing two teenage girls will remain held at a northern Indiana prison after a judge concluded Wednesday he’s being treated better there than other inmates. Westville Correctional Facility because of what they said were his deteriorating health and poor living conditions at the prison where he has […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast,...

Associated Press

Jan. 6 charges against Trump would add to his mounting legal peril as he campaigns for 2024

Already facing criminal cases in multiple states, Donald Trump is facing increasing legal peril with potential Jan. 6 charges.

19 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Wife of suspect in Gilgo Beach serial killings files for divorce