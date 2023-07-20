Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Alabama’s first execution since they were paused last November may proceed on Thursday, court says

Jul 19, 2023, 6:28 PM | Updated: 6:44 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday refused to stop an upcoming execution in Alabama, rejecting an inmate’s argument that the state has a history of botched lethal injections.

James Barber, 64, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison, in the first execution scheduled in the state since Gov. Kay Ivey paused them in November for an internal review.

Ivey ordered the review after two lethal injections were botched, though the state disputes that.

A divided panel from the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Barber’s execution could proceed. The judges said the state conducted a review of execution procedures and his assertion that the “same pattern would continue to occur” was “purely speculative.”

Barber was convicted in the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps. Prosecutors said Barber, a handyman who knew Epps’ daughter, confessed to killing her with a claw hammer and fleeing with her purse.

Jurors voted 11-1 to recommend a death sentence, which a judge imposed.

United States News

Associated Press

Wife of suspect in Gilgo Beach serial killings files for divorce

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The wife of Rex Heuermann, charged in the deaths of three women whose remains were found along a Long Island beach roadway, filed for divorce Wednesday, her attorney said. Asa Ellerup filed the complaint in Suffolk County Supreme Court. Her attorney, Robert Macedonio, declined any additional comment. Meanwhile, authorities spent […]

19 hours ago

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives for a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Grou...

Associated Press

US approves $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid for Ukraine

The Pentagon announced a new $1.3 billion package of long-term military aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.

19 hours ago

FILE - Tape surrounds the home occupied by Stephen Beal in Long Beach, Calif., on May 16, 2018. Bea...

Associated Press

Southern California man convicted in 2018 spa bombing that killed ex-girlfriend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was convicted Wednesday of blowing up his ex-girlfriend’s spa business with a package bomb in 2018, killing her and seriously injuring two clients. A federal jury in Los Angeles convicted Stephen Beal of four felonies including use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death, according […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge orders man charged with killing 2 teenage girls to remain at northern Indiana prison

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with killing two teenage girls will remain held at a northern Indiana prison after a judge concluded Wednesday he’s being treated better there than other inmates. Westville Correctional Facility because of what they said were his deteriorating health and poor living conditions at the prison where he has […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast,...

Associated Press

Jan. 6 charges against Trump would add to his mounting legal peril as he campaigns for 2024

Already facing criminal cases in multiple states, Donald Trump is facing increasing legal peril with potential Jan. 6 charges.

19 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Alabama’s first execution since they were paused last November may proceed on Thursday, court says