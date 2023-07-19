Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

4 members of a Florida family are convicted of selling a fake COVID-19 cure through online church

Jul 19, 2023, 4:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MIAMI (AP) — Four members of a Florida family were convicted Wednesday of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a fake COVID-19 cure through their online church.

A federal jury in Miami found Mark Grenon, 65, and his sons, 37-year-old Jonathan, 35-year-old Joseph and 29-year-old Jordan, guilty of conspiring to defraud the United States and deliver misbranded drugs, according to court records. That charge carries up to five years in prison. Their sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

The Grenons represented themselves but declined to speak during the Miami Herald reported. After the jury delivered its verdict, Joseph Grenon said they would be appealing.

Prosecutors called the Grenons “con men” and “snake-oil salesmen” and said the Bradenton family’s Genesis II Church of Health and Healing sold $1 million worth of their so-called Miracle Mineral Solution. In videos, it was pitched as a cure for 95% of known diseases, including COVID-19, Alzheimer’s, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS and multiple sclerosis, prosecutors said.

What the Grenons were selling was actually chlorine dioxide, officials said. When ingested, the solution becomes a bleach that is typically used for such things as treating textiles, industrial water, pulp and paper, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Authorities said it is the same as drinking bleach and can be fatal.

A Miami federal judge ordered the church to stop selling the substance in 2020, but that was ignored.

Jonathan and Jordan Grenon were arrested in Bradenton, just south of the Tampa Bay area. Mark and Joseph Grenon fled to Colombia, where they were arrested and extradited back to the U.S.

Besides the fraud convictions, Jonathan and Jordan Grenon were also convicted of violating federal court orders requiring them to stop selling Miracle Mineral Solution in 2020. U.S. authorities agreed to drop those same contempt charges against Mark and Joseph Grenon as a condition of their extradition from Colombia.

United States News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is assisted to a wheelchair by staff as she returns to the ...

Associated Press

California Sen. Feinstein seeks more control over her late husband’s trust to pay medical bills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys for California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress who has been beset with serious health problems, assert in a court filing that she is being stiffed on payments for “significant” medical bills by a trust created for her benefit by her wealthy late husband. Trustees for the […]

17 hours ago

U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power speaks during a news confere...

Associated Press

White House says Russia is preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after Russia suspended participation in a wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries around the world, the White House on Wednesday warned that the Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea. Since leaving the Black Sea Grain Deal this […]

17 hours ago

United States team poses for a team photo before a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match aga...

Associated Press

US Soccer players call on Congress to reform SafeSport Center

A group of more than 100 U.S. soccer players is calling on Congress to improve the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which is tasked with protecting athletes from abuse. The U.S. Soccer Athletes Council sent a letter to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday signed by current and former national team players, including […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Calvin passes over Hawaii, leaving minor flooding in its wake

HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Calvin brought high surf, heavy rain and gusts to parts of Hawaii’s Big Island on Wednesday, only inflicting minor damage. By late morning, the storm had passed to the west and the National Weather Service called off its tropical storm warning. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, home to Kilaluea volcano, reopened […]

17 hours ago

Associated Press

Convicted fraudster who had sentence commuted by Trump is now facing new charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who was twice convicted of defrauding investors out of $230 million and whose lengthy prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump is once again facing fraud charges, federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced Wednesday. Eliyahu “Eli” Weinstein, 48, of Lakewood, who is also known as Mike […]

17 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

4 members of a Florida family are convicted of selling a fake COVID-19 cure through online church