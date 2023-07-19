Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

California Sen. Feinstein seeks more control over her late husband’s trust to pay medical bills

Jul 19, 2023, 4:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys for California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress who has been beset with serious health problems, assert in a court filing that she is being stiffed on payments for “significant” medical bills by a trust created for her benefit by her wealthy late husband.

Trustees for the fund said they were “perplexed” by the filing and they have never denied any disbursement for the 90-year-old Feinstein, who was absent from the Senate for two-and-a-half months this year as she contended with shingles and other complications, including a brief bout of encephalitis.

In who died last year. The senator is the “sole income beneficiary” of the trust, which has assets that include a life insurance policy and its proceeds, the filing says.

Despite Blum’s intent to provide for his wife’s welfare after his death “the purported trustees have refused to make distributions to reimburse Sen. Feinstein’s medical expenses,” they wrote.

Additionally, they said “purported trustees” Mark R. Klein and Marc Scholvinck were not appointed in compliance with terms of the trust. The senator wants to appoint her daughter to manage the fund, which they asked the court to confirm. Katherine Feinstein is Blum’s stepdaughter.

In response, Steven P. Braccini, an attorney for Klein and Scholvinck, said in a statement, “My clients are perplexed by this filing. Richard Blum’s trust has never denied any disbursement to Sen. Feinstein, let alone for medical expenses.”

“While my clients are deeply concerned, we all remain hopeful that this is simply a misunderstanding that can be quickly resolved,” he said.

In the filing, Katherine Feinstein, a San Francisco Fire Commission member and former judge, is identified as “attorney in fact” for the senator, which is someone authorized to act on behalf of another person.

But Braccini said, “We have not been presented with any evidence showing that Katherine Feinstein has power of attorney for her mother; nor has Katherine made it clear, either in this filing or directly to my clients, why a sitting United States senator would require someone to have power of attorney over her.”

The senator’s spokesman, Adam Russell, said in an email that Feinstein and her office would have no comment on what he called “a private legal matter.”

Feinstein is covered by Medicare and the DC Health Link, which provides health plans for members of Congress.

Feinstein, whose groundbreaking political career shattered gender barriers from San Francisco’s City Hall to the corridors of Capitol Hill, announced in February that she would not seek reelection.

After her sick leave, Feinstein returned to the Capitol in May looking noticeably thinner and frail, about 10 weeks after being diagnosed with and briefly hospitalized for shingles in San Francisco. One side of her face was drooping, apparently from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which can occur when the shingles virus reaches a facial nerve near the ears. It also can cause hearing loss.

Other side effects from the virus include vision and balance problems. She has been using a wheelchair to get to her office and committee meetings.

Feinstein has faced questions about her memory and cognitive abilities for years — though she defended her effectiveness — and has appeared confused at times during brief discussions with reporters.

Despite calls from some in her own party to resign, Feinstein has given no indication that she is considering stepping down.

United States News

U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power speaks during a news confere...

Associated Press

White House says Russia is preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after Russia suspended participation in a wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries around the world, the White House on Wednesday warned that the Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea. Since leaving the Black Sea Grain Deal this […]

16 hours ago

United States team poses for a team photo before a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match aga...

Associated Press

US Soccer players call on Congress to reform SafeSport Center

A group of more than 100 U.S. soccer players is calling on Congress to improve the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which is tasked with protecting athletes from abuse. The U.S. Soccer Athletes Council sent a letter to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday signed by current and former national team players, including […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Tropical Storm Calvin passes over Hawaii, leaving minor flooding in its wake

HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Calvin brought high surf, heavy rain and gusts to parts of Hawaii’s Big Island on Wednesday, only inflicting minor damage. By late morning, the storm had passed to the west and the National Weather Service called off its tropical storm warning. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, home to Kilaluea volcano, reopened […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Convicted fraudster who had sentence commuted by Trump is now facing new charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who was twice convicted of defrauding investors out of $230 million and whose lengthy prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump is once again facing fraud charges, federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced Wednesday. Eliyahu “Eli” Weinstein, 48, of Lakewood, who is also known as Mike […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

US Interior Department chooses new water and science deputy to focus on drought resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has tapped an official with the federal government’s water management bureau to serve as a deputy assistant secretary for water and science. The Department announced the appointment of Michael Brain on Wednesday. He replaces Tanya Trujillo, who recently resigned after playing a key role in negotiations over the […]

16 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

California Sen. Feinstein seeks more control over her late husband’s trust to pay medical bills