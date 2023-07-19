Close
US Soccer players call on Congress to reform SafeSport Center

Jul 19, 2023, 4:13 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


A group of more than 100 U.S. soccer players is calling on Congress to improve the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which is tasked with protecting athletes from abuse.

The U.S. Soccer Athletes Council sent a letter to the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday signed by current and former national team players, including the entire U.S. team playing in the Women’s World Cup.

“As athletes, we want to take a lead in collaborating with Congress and National Governing Bodies of Sport in order to create a safe and supportive environment that allows soccer players — and all other athletes in the Olympic movement — to thrive both on and off the field. We are committed to working with you and other stakeholders to make the necessary changes to ensure that players are safe and protected from abuse. And that means that we need to create an efficient, fair, and effective system for athletes to report,” the letter said.

The move comes after an abuse and misconduct scandal that rocked the National Women’s Soccer League. In 2021, two former players came forward and accused longtime coach Paul Riley of misconduct and sexual coercion. Riley, who denied the charges, was fired and later banned from the league.

Riley was among five of 10 NWSL coaches that year who were either fired or resigned amid allegations of improper behavior. It spurred investigations by U.S. Soccer and the league itself, both of which found a systemic culture of misconduct.

Both investigations also made recommendations for player safety, many of which have been implemented. But the U.S. Soccer investigation, led by former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, suggested the federation should not rely only on SafeSport for player safety because the organization is slow to act.

The players’ letter said SafeSport declares too many cases administratively closed “with no ruling in favor of either party.”

“This outcome has serious consequences for victims. We have seen our colleagues work up the strength and courage to tell their stories, only for investigators to close their case without any conclusive findings. When cases are administratively closed, there is no true closure for victims, and most troublingly, their abusers are free to return to their sport,” the letter said.

The players also said that SafeSport’s exclusive jurisdiction means that U.S. Soccer cannot investigate cases or take action on its own.

The Protecting Young Victims from Sexual Abuse and Safe Sport Authorization Act of 2017 established SafeSport, which is responsible for investigating cases involving sex abuse in Olympic sports. It was formed after dozens of athletes across several sports detailed decades of abuse allegations that were not handled properly by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the sports organizations it oversaw.

“As it stands, SafeSport is the only formal mechanism to keep bad actors out of our sport, and we are reliant on it as we work towards reform. But the Yates report laid bare deep flaws in SafeSport’s process. SafeSport was created with noble and important intentions, but we believe that as it stands today, SafeSport is failing in what it was meant to achieve,” the players’ letter said.

SafeSport did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup

