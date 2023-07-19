Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Tropical Storm Calvin passes over Hawaii, leaving minor flooding in its wake

Jul 19, 2023, 3:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Calvin brought high surf, heavy rain and gusts to parts of Hawaii’s Big Island on Wednesday, only inflicting minor damage.

By late morning, the storm had passed to the west and the National Weather Service called off its tropical storm warning. Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, home to Kilaluea volcano, reopened at 11 a.m. as staff cleared roads and trails.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green expressed relief there were no injuries or significant damage but noted the state’s hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, was just getting underway.

“Stay tuned, because we have several months left in the hurricane season,” Green said at a news conference. “We view this as an opportunity to have gotten ready.”

A rain gauge at Honolii Stream, north of Hilo, recorded 7.24 inches (18.39 centimeters). Winds were highest on the summits of Haleakala volcano on Maui at 72 miles (116 mph) and Mauna Kea on the Big Island at 70 mph (113 kph).

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said there were reports of fallen tree branches. Flooding forced the closure of two roads in the Pahala area that are prone to flooding, he said.

Talmadge Magno, administrator of Hawaii County Civil Defense, said the flooding temporarily isolated the community of Wood Valley.

“When we get this kind of rain, those people know what to expect,” he said.

The National Weather Service reported waves of 14 to 18 feet (4.3 to 5.5 meters).

_____

Associated Press writer Mark Thiessen contributed to this report from Anchorage, Alaska.

United States News

Associated Press

Convicted fraudster who had sentence commuted by Trump is now facing new charges

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who was twice convicted of defrauding investors out of $230 million and whose lengthy prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump is once again facing fraud charges, federal prosecutors in New Jersey announced Wednesday. Eliyahu “Eli” Weinstein, 48, of Lakewood, who is also known as Mike […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

US Interior Department chooses new water and science deputy to focus on drought resilience

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department has tapped an official with the federal government’s water management bureau to serve as a deputy assistant secretary for water and science. The Department announced the appointment of Michael Brain on Wednesday. He replaces Tanya Trujillo, who recently resigned after playing a key role in negotiations over the […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

One person was killed and two others were wounded following a shooting at a South Florida Walmart

MIAMI (AP) — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said. The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said. Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, […]

16 hours ago

FILE - A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management Area,...

Associated Press

11 mustangs die in US roundup in Nevada caught on video, showing horses with broken necks

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nearly a dozen wild horses have died in the first 10 days of a big mustang roundup in Nevada, deaths that a Las Vegas congresswoman is calling tragic proof of the urgent need to outlaw helicopters to capture the animals on federal land. The 11 deaths so far include five young […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge appoints expert to oversee Oregon agency that has been housing foster kids in hotels

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge this week appointed an outside expert to help Oregon end its practice of housing kids in foster care in hotels, years after the agency promised it would do so in a legal settlement. U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane on Tuesday took the unusual step of appointing Marty […]

16 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Tropical Storm Calvin passes over Hawaii, leaving minor flooding in its wake