Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Fargo police officer justified in using deadly force against gunman, state attorney general says

Jul 19, 2023, 10:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Fargo police officer was justified in using deadly force against the gunman who opened fire on other officers, killing one and injuring two, North Dakota’s attorney general said Wednesday.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley said at a news conference that Officer Zach Robinson’s use of deadly force against Mohamad Barakat last week “was reasonable, it was necessary, it was justified.”

Barakat, 37, fired on officers while they were responding to a traffic wreck Friday in south Fargo, authorities said. Officer Jake Wallin was killed, and Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were hospitalized with critical injuries.

Robinson was placed on paid administrative leave while state authorities completed an investigation into his use of force, per Fargo police procedure.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general plans to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss a Fargo police officer’s use of deadly force against a gunman who opened fire on other officers, killing one and injuring two.

Authorities say Officer Zach Robinson fatally shot Mohamad Barakat, 37, after the man fired on officers responding to a traffic crash Friday. Officer Jake Wallin was killed, and Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were hospitalized with critical injuries. A woman was also shot, but authorities have not said who shot her.

Fargo’s police chief has said Barakat’s motive was unclear. The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FBI are investigating.

A statement from Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s office said Wednesday’s news conference “will address the officer use of force issue only.” Another news conference is scheduled for Friday to address the investigation.

Wallin, 23, served in the Minnesota Army National Guard. He was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq from November 2020 to July 2021. Wallin and Hawes were sworn in less than three months ago and were still in training when they responded to the scene Friday.

Robinson was placed on paid administrative leave while state authorities complete an investigation into his use of force, per Fargo police procedure. Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said he anticipates a report evaluating Robinson’s actions in the coming days.

Barakat “was not well known to the community,” the mayor said.

The governors of Minnesota and North Dakota have directed U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Wallin through sunset Saturday, and encouraged residents and businesses to do the same.

United States News

Associated Press

Former Nebraska State Patrol worker who stole drugs from evidence gets nearly 22 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska State Patrol evidence technician who stole $1.2 million worth of drugs from evidence storage areas — drugs later tied to a series of overdoses — was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 22 years in prison. Anna Idigima, 38, pleaded guilty to one drug conspiracy count in federal court in […]

13 hours ago

Drag performer Velvet LeNore joins dancers on stage during the gala at the Florida Democratic Party...

Associated Press

Injunction blocking Florida law targeting drag shows applies to all venues, judge says

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge said Wednesday that his order blocking a Florida law targeting drag shows doesn’t just apply to the restaurant that brought the lawsuit challenging it but to other venues in the state, reiterating that the legislation championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely unconstitutional. A state agency that would […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City will give some migrants 60 days notice to leave shelter system, mayor says

NEW YORK (AP) — With hundreds of migrants arriving daily, New York City will start giving adult asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system 60 days notice to find somewhere else to live, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday. The new policy is intended to make room for migrant families with children, Adams said. Caseworkers will […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman and her 5-year-old daughter die after being caught in a swollen Connecticut river current

SPRAGUE, Conn. (AP) — A woman and her 5-year-old daughter were swept away in a swollen Connecticut river and died, officials said Wednesday. The woman, identified by state police as Dora Kelly, 39, of Norwich, and her daughter, Aralye McKeever, were swimming in the Shetucket River near River Park in Sprague when they were caught […]

13 hours ago

FILE - Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 4, ...

Associated Press

MacKenzie Scott’s $250 million open call for donations yields applications from 6,353 nonprofits

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott’s first open call for grants yielded 6,353 applications from nonprofits — meaning candidates have at least a 4% chance of being selected for a $1 million grant. Lever for Change, the nonprofit overseeing the application process, said Wednesday that the applications came from all 50 states, Puerto […]

13 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Fargo police officer justified in using deadly force against gunman, state attorney general says