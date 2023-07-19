PHOENIX — Arizona Lottery players in metro Phoenix continue to buy winning tickets, hopefully a good sign ahead of Wednesday’s 10-figure Powerball drawing.

A pair of tickets sold in the Valley on Tuesday combined for over $150,000, according to the lottery.

A $146,000 jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 slip was sold at the Quiktrip located near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix.

The ticket hit all five numbers — 13, 17, 24, 31 and 32. The odds of snagging a jackpot in the daily game are about 1 in 750,000.

On the other side of the Valley, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Circle K at Ellsworth and Baseline roads in Mesa.

The ticket hit four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball.

Tuesday’s numbers were 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54 with a Mega Ball of 18. The odds of hitting that prize level are 1 in 931,000.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $720 million for its next drawing on Friday, but Powerball remains the main focus with its plunder reaching $1 billion for Wednesday’s drawing.

What to do if you win a Powerball jackpot

The $1 billion Powerball jackpot threshold has been hit for just third time. It’s now the seventh largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

If somebody wins Wednesday and opts for the lump sum, the payout would be an estimated $516.8 million. A winner who chooses the full value would receive 30 annual payments.

“During this exciting time, we would like to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win this massive jackpot or any of Powerball’s other cash prizes,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a press release.

“If you win the jackpot, sign your ticket, put it somewhere very safe, and reach out to your local lottery. Your lottery is always your best resource for information on how to claim a prize.”

Powerball entries are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are conducted every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night. The next drawing is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. Arizona time.

The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Powerball to claim the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.