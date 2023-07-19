Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

‘Too much foot-dragging’ over stadium lease deal with Baltimore Orioles, Maryland official says

Jul 19, 2023, 9:38 AM

FILE - A general aerial view of Oriole Park at Camden Yards is seen, June 27, 2020, in Baltimore. A...

FILE - A general aerial view of Oriole Park at Camden Yards is seen, June 27, 2020, in Baltimore. A Maryland official on a powerful state board says there’s “too much foot-dragging” between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles to renew the team’s lease at Camden Yards. Treasurer Dereck Davis, who is one of three members of the Maryland Board of Public Works, expressed his concerns at the end of a board meeting Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland official on a powerful state board said Wednesday there’s “too much foot-dragging” between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles to renew the team’s lease at Camden Yards, and he urged the parties to “get this damn thing done.”

Treasurer Dereck Davis, who is one of three members of the Maryland Board of Public Works, expressed his concerns at the end of a board meeting. The treasurer pointed out that negotiations between the state and the team aren’t over something as involved as building a new stadium, and he questioned what’s taking so long.

“If there’s something going on, we need to know,” Davis said. “There’s too much foot-dragging on this, and what I’ve learned in 30 years is the longer nothing’s been said, the longer it takes. I’m saying this for the explicit purpose so it gets out there, and folks have to start answering what’s taking so long.”

The baseball team’s lease is set to expire at the end of the year, but Orioles chairman John Angelos in January emphatically told reporters that the team will not leave Baltimore.

Last week, Angelos and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who is also on the board, released a joint statement saying there’s been progress on their vision to expand the Camden Yards campus.

However, the parties failed to reach a renewal by the end of last week’s MLB All-Star break. Angelos had said at spring training he had hoped to reach an agreement by then.

“We’ve laid the groundwork for success, and progress is also being made on our vision to expand and revitalize the Camden Yards campus,” the joint statement said. “We are determined to make it happen, and soon.”

Larry Hogan, Maryland’s previous governor, signed a bill last year increasing bond authorization for M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, and Camden Yards. The measure allowed borrowing of up to $600 million for each stadium.

“A significant investment has been made on behalf of the state, and I’m not saying it’s anybody’s fault, because I honestly don’t know, but it’s time,” Davis said. “It’s time, and folks need to be called out on it.”

Moore, who was sitting next to Davis at the meeting, smiled during the treasurer’s comments but did not make any comments.

Davis said he was hoping to apply pressure and get a resolution that the board could vote on by its next meeting in two weeks, though he conceded it likely wouldn’t happen that soon.

“I know we aren’t, but it’s time we start putting timelines out there and say: ‘Get this damn thing done.’ They owe it to the state, the taxpayers, and this foot-dragging has got to stop,” Davis said.

United States News

FILE - Virginia Del. Matt Fariss, R-Appomattox, gestures during the House session at the state Capi...

Associated Press

Court hearing for Virginia lawmaker facing felony charges delayed after judge doesn’t show

RUSTBURG, Va. (AP) — A court hearing for a Virginia lawmaker facing felony charges in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a woman was postponed this week after the judge failed to show up. Republican Del. Matt Fariss had been set for a bench trial Tuesday afternoon on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in connection […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won’t seek reelection in 2024

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who considered but decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate, said Wednesday he will not seek reelection in 2024. Sununu, 48, who has been governor since 2017, said in an email that he will not seek a fifth, two-year term. “This was no […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Author Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks during the Celebration of the Life of Toni Morrison, Thursday...

Associated Press

Ta-Nehisi Coates attends school board meeting to back teacher told to stop using his book on racism

IRMO, S.C. (AP) — Author Ta-Nehisi Coates sat silently through a school board meeting in South Carolina to support a high school teacher told to stop using his book on growing up Black in America in her advanced English class. Mary Wood has taught the lesson before, but after a few of her Chapin High […]

11 hours ago

This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Michael Hill. Northwoods, Missouri,...

Associated Press

Second police officer from Missouri department charged in connection with attack

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A second police officer from a suburban St. Louis department is now facing charges after a man was allegedly driven to a secluded spot and beaten until his jaw broke. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on Wednesday announced that his office charged Northwoods, Missouri, Police Officer Michael Hill, 51, […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet laughs, at Black Falcon Pier in Boston on Sept. 1, 1996. The ...

Associated Press

He dedicated his life to exploring the Titanic. Now the owners of the salvage rights will honor him

The company that owns the salvage rights to the wreck of the Titanic is holding a virtual memorial for one of the world’s foremost experts about the ship a month after he died with four others in a submersible explosion. Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, died when the Titan submersible descended into deep North Atlantic waters on […]

11 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

‘Too much foot-dragging’ over stadium lease deal with Baltimore Orioles, Maryland official says