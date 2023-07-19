Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Second police officer from Missouri department charged in connection with attack

Jul 19, 2023, 8:57 AM

This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Michael Hill. Northwoods, Missouri, Police Officer Michael Hill is facing charges after a man was allegedly driven to a secluded spot and beaten until his jaw broke. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, announced that he has charged Hill with second-degree kidnapping. (St. Louis County Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(St. Louis County Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A second police officer from a suburban St. Louis department is now facing charges after a man was allegedly driven to a secluded spot and beaten until his jaw broke.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on Wednesday announced that his office charged Northwoods, Missouri, Police Officer Michael Hill, 51, with second-degree kidnapping. Hill is jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond and doesn’t yet have a listed attorney.

On Monday, Northwoods Officer Samuel Davis, 26, was charged with assault and kidnapping, stemming from an arrest on July 4. St. Louis County police said Davis handcuffed a man, then turned off his own body camera before driving him to a secluded spot, where the man was allegedly pepper-sprayed, beaten with a baton and told not to return to Northwoods.

A witness called 911 after finding the bloodied man. Police said the victim’s jaw was broken, among other serious injuries.

The probable cause statement in Hill’s arrest said he was Davis’ supervising officer and was with Davis when the man was taken into custody at a Walgreens store. The statement said Hill told a store employee “what would happen to the victim.”

Like Davis, Hill never activated his body camera, never informed the dispatcher that a suspect was in custody, and didn’t write a report, the probable cause statement said.

“There is no excuse for this criminal conduct, and my office will prosecute these officers to the fullest extent of the law,” Bell said in a statement.

Northwoods police Chief Dennis Shireff told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Davis has been suspended as the investigation plays out.

United States News

Associated Press

Former executive gets 5 years in prison for bribing officials in Atlanta and neighboring county

ATLANTA (AP) — A former executive for a longtime city of Atlanta vendor was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for paying bribes in exchange for millions of dollars in city contracts and to paying bribes to an official in a neighboring county in an attempt to get business there. Lohrasb “Jeff” Jafari, 72, […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Stanford University president announces resignation over concerns about his research

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The president of Stanford University said Wednesday he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down August 31. The resignation comes after […]

11 hours ago

In this image from video provided by the Justice Department in the government's sentencing memo for...

Associated Press

Military veteran who stormed Capitol with loaded pistol is sentenced to 7 years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A military veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol with a loaded pistol, metal-plated body armor and a gas mask was sentenced on Wednesday to seven years in prison, one of the longest among hundreds of Jan. 6 riot cases. Christopher Michael Alberts isn’t accused of brandishing his concealed gun during the riot […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Virginia Del. Matt Fariss, R-Appomattox, gestures during the House session at the state Capi...

Associated Press

Court hearing for Virginia lawmaker facing felony charges delayed after judge doesn’t show

RUSTBURG, Va. (AP) — A court hearing for a Virginia lawmaker facing felony charges in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a woman was postponed this week after the judge failed to show up. Republican Del. Matt Fariss had been set for a bench trial Tuesday afternoon on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in connection […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won’t seek reelection in 2024

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who considered but decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate, said Wednesday he will not seek reelection in 2024. Sununu, 48, who has been governor since 2017, said in an email that he will not seek a fifth, two-year term. “This was no […]

11 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Second police officer from Missouri department charged in connection with attack