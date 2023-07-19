Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

A man wrongly convicted in the 1994 fatal shooting of a baby sues the city of New Haven and police

Jul 19, 2023, 7:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who was exonerated after serving 28 years in prison for killing a baby in 1994 has filed a lawsuit against the city of New Haven and six now-former police officers involved in his arrest.

Adam Carmon, 51, was convicted of murder and other crimes and sentenced to 85 years in prison for the shooting that killed 7-month-old Danielle Taft and paralyzed her grandmother, Charlene Troutman. A gunman had fired more than a dozen shots through their apartment window from outside.

Carmon was released in December after a judge ruled that prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense and city police failed to pursue other suspects — including one who recanted a confession. The charges were officially dismissed last month.

In June, Carmon told The Associated Press in a phone interview that his name remained tarnished.

“I have to live with that the rest of my life, regardless of what transpired,” he said. “Right now, I’m just working, trying to piece the pieces of my life back together.”

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court seeks unspecified monetary damages.

Patricia King, corporation counsel for the city of New Haven, said in a statement that she could not comment on the specifics of Carmon’s case, but that “the City is committed to cooperating with all parties and appropriately engaging in the civil litigation process to ensure there are reasonable resolutions on matters where city employees are deemed legally responsible for wrongful convictions or miscarriages of justice.”

Carmen’s attorney argued that evidence showed two other men — purported drug dealers — could have been involved in the shooting. Prosecutors failed to disclose to Carmon’s lawyer that one of those men voluntarily went to the police station and implicated himself and another man in the shooting, the judge said.

Police abandoned their investigation of those men when the firearms expert concluded a handgun Carmon possessed was the murder weapon.

Carmon is working at a grocery distribution warehouse and said he will soon be marrying a woman he was dating before he went to prison. He said he is building a relationship with his 28-year-old son, who was a baby when the shooting happened.

United States News

FILE - Virginia Del. Matt Fariss, R-Appomattox, gestures during the House session at the state Capi...

Associated Press

Court hearing for Virginia lawmaker facing felony charges delayed after judge doesn’t show

RUSTBURG, Va. (AP) — A court hearing for a Virginia lawmaker facing felony charges in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a woman was postponed this week after the judge failed to show up. Republican Del. Matt Fariss had been set for a bench trial Tuesday afternoon on a misdemeanor reckless driving charge in connection […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu won’t seek reelection in 2024

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who considered but decided against runs for president and the U.S. Senate, said Wednesday he will not seek reelection in 2024. Sununu, 48, who has been governor since 2017, said in an email that he will not seek a fifth, two-year term. “This was no […]

11 hours ago

FILE - A general aerial view of Oriole Park at Camden Yards is seen, June 27, 2020, in Baltimore. A...

Associated Press

‘Too much foot-dragging’ over stadium lease deal with Baltimore Orioles, Maryland official says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland official on a powerful state board said Wednesday there’s “too much foot-dragging” between the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Baltimore Orioles to renew the team’s lease at Camden Yards, and he urged the parties to “get this damn thing done.” Treasurer Dereck Davis, who is one of three members […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Author Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks during the Celebration of the Life of Toni Morrison, Thursday...

Associated Press

Ta-Nehisi Coates attends school board meeting to back teacher told to stop using his book on racism

IRMO, S.C. (AP) — Author Ta-Nehisi Coates sat silently through a school board meeting in South Carolina to support a high school teacher told to stop using his book on growing up Black in America in her advanced English class. Mary Wood has taught the lesson before, but after a few of her Chapin High […]

11 hours ago

This photo provided by St. Louis County Police Department shows Michael Hill. Northwoods, Missouri,...

Associated Press

Second police officer from Missouri department charged in connection with attack

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A second police officer from a suburban St. Louis department is now facing charges after a man was allegedly driven to a secluded spot and beaten until his jaw broke. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on Wednesday announced that his office charged Northwoods, Missouri, Police Officer Michael Hill, 51, […]

11 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

A man wrongly convicted in the 1994 fatal shooting of a baby sues the city of New Haven and police