ARIZONA NEWS
Eastbound Interstate 10 reopens in far West Valley after crash shut it down
Jul 19, 2023, 7:23 AM | Updated: 9:03 am
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in the far West Valley reopened Wednesday after a crash shut it down for several hours, according to transportation officials.
The freeway was closed around 6 a.m. near milepost 88 by Tonopah and reopened around 8:50 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Traffic had to exit at Salome Road and could re-enter at Wintersburg Road.
The westbound lanes of the I-10 were not affected.
Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.