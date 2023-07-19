PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in the far West Valley reopened Wednesday after a crash shut it down for several hours, according to transportation officials.

The freeway was closed around 6 a.m. near milepost 88 by Tonopah and reopened around 8:50 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Traffic had to exit at Salome Road and could re-enter at Wintersburg Road.

The westbound lanes of the I-10 were not affected.

