Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Interstate 10 reopens in far West Valley after crash shut it down

Jul 19, 2023, 7:23 AM | Updated: 9:03 am

freeway in metro Phoenix is closed due to crash...

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in the far West Valley reopened Wednesday after a crash shut it down for several hours, according to transportation officials.

The freeway was closed around 6 a.m. near milepost 88 by Tonopah and reopened around 8:50 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Traffic had to exit at Salome Road and could re-enter at Wintersburg Road.

The westbound lanes of the I-10 were not affected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A patron tries to cool off at the Justa Center as temperatures are expected to hit 116-degrees Fahr...

KTAR.com

Phoenix sets record for its warmest low temperature ever at 97 degrees

The low temperature Wednesday morning was 97 degrees, the highest low temperature ever recorded in Phoenix, according to the National Weather Service.

11 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police patrol vehicle. Motorists were told to avoid the area of McDowell Ro...

KTAR.com

Police search for suspect near Phoenix-Scottsdale border on McDowell Road

Motorists were told to avoid McDowell Road near the Phoenix-Scottsdale border Wednesday morning as police searched for a shooting suspect.

11 hours ago

Maricopa County voter ID cards...

Taylor Tasler

Maricopa County mailing residents new voter ID cards in mail due to boundary changes

Some Maricopa County residents could see a new voter identification card in their mailbox within the next two weeks.

11 hours ago

Colorado River...

Luke Forstner

ASU’s Narrative Storytelling Initiative gives students new perspective on water issues

Arizona State University is exploring ways to tackle water issues in a unique way: combining facts and figures with storytelling.

11 hours ago

Phoenix Children's Avondale...

Colton Krolak

Phoenix Children’s to open Avondale campus, meeting needs of southwest Valley

Phoenix Children’s is opening an emergency department on July 26 at its Avondale campus to help fill the need for pediatric services in the rapidly expanding southwest Valley.

11 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Eastbound Interstate 10 reopens in far West Valley after crash shut it down