Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Defense wants trial in attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband moved from San Francisco

Jul 19, 2023, 3:47 AM

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House Nancy P...

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in Statuary Hall at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 14, 2022. The man charged in last year's attack against former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband is scheduled to appear in federal court Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to request the trial be moved out of San Francisco. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lawyers for the man charged in last year’s attack against former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband want his federal trial to be moved out of San Francisco, saying intense publicity means he won’t get a fair trial.

David DePape is set to appear in federal court Wednesday. His lawyers will ask the judge to move the trial to the city of Eureka, neighboring Oregon. The federal trial is set to start Nov. 13.

His federal public defenders, Jodi Linker and Angela Chuang, say media attention on the case in the San Francisco Bay Area has tainted the pool of jurors. They said a survey they commissioned shows many potential jurors already believe he is guilty of the crimes and would be unable to change their minds.

sent shockwaves through the political world.

DePape, 43, pleaded not guilty to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official’s family member. He also pleaded not guilty to state charges, including attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He remains jailed without bail. The state trial hasn’t been scheduled.

Linker and Chuang also said they fear potential jurors in San Francisco could be biased against DePape because Nancy Pelosi, who has represented the city in Congress since 1987, remains a popular figure in the Bay Area.

They said Bay Area media outlets have extensively covered the case and played video footage of the assault on Paul Pelosi, the 911 call, and a police interview of DePape shortly after his arrest.

Footage of the attack was released to the public in January after a California judge denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret.

United States News

FILE - Kentucky Attorney General and Republican candidate for Governor Daniel Cameron, speaks to su...

Associated Press

Kentucky Republican Daniel Cameron picks conservative senator as running mate in race for governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Daniel Cameron selected state legislator Robby Mills as his running mate Wednesday in Kentucky’s race for governor, turning to a steadfast conservative with a record of shepherding pro-coal and anti-transgender legislation that fits into his campaign themes. Cameron, the state’s attorney general, was introducing Mills to the campaign at a […]

7 hours ago

FILE - In this image from video provided by C-SPAN, Louis Milione, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Admini...

Associated Press

Revolving Door: DEA’s No.2 quits amid reports of previous consulting work for Big Pharma

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s second-in-command has quietly stepped down amid reporting by The Associated Press that he once consulted for a pharmaceutical distributor sanctioned for a deluge of suspicious painkiller shipments and did similar work for the drugmaker that became the face of the opioid epidemic: Purdue Pharma. Louis Milione’s four […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Amanda Zurawski, one of five plaintiffs, speaks in front of the state Capitol in Austin, Tex...

Associated Press

Women denied abortions in Texas ask court for clarity over state’s exceptions to ban

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Women who sued Texas after saying a year after the fall of Roe v. Wade. The Texas case is believed to be the first brought by women who were denied abortions since the right to an abortion in the U.S. was overturned, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is […]

7 hours ago

First lady Jill Biden listens as Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks durin...

Associated Press

Emhoff will become the highest-profile US official to visit Samoa as US makes a Pacific islands push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris, next week will become the highest-profile U.S. official to visit Samoa, as the Biden administration steps up its outreach to Pacific island nations. Emhoff will meet with government officials, community leaders and female entrepreneurs during his July 23-24 visit to Samoa’s capital, Apia. His communications director, Liza Acevedo, said he […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher, adding to recent gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, adding to a run that has pulled the market to its highest level in more than 15 months. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% early Wednesday. The Dow added 168 points, or 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%. Carvana soared 21% after the used-car […]

7 hours ago

Sanderson Ford...

Sponsored Content by Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs' on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

Defense wants trial in attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband moved from San Francisco