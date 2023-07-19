Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DeSantis fights to reset his stagnant campaign as Trump dominates the 2024 conversation

Jul 18, 2023, 9:04 PM

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conferenc...

Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. July 18, 2023. For DeSantis, Tuesday was supposed to mark a major moment to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign. But yet again, the moment was overshadowed by Donald Trump. The former president was the overwhelming focus for much of the day as DeSantis spoke out at a press conference and sat for a highly anticipated interview designed to reassure anxious donors and primary voters that he's still well-positioned to defeat Trump.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For Ron DeSantis, it was supposed to be an important opportunity to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign. But yet again, the moment was overshadowed by Donald Trump.

The former president’s new legal challenges dominated much of the day as DeSantis spoke at a brief press conference and sat for a highly anticipated interview designed to reassure anxious donors and primary voters alike that he’s still well-positioned to defeat Trump. And again, DeSantis offered mixed messages when asked about Trump, training his most aggressive criticism at federal law enforcement officials instead of his chief Republican rival, who could soon be charged over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“We look at institutions, unfortunately, like our own FBI and Department of Justice, and we’ve seen the politicization of those institutions. We’ve seen them be weaponized against Americans,” DeSantis said. A few minutes later, he added a modest jab when pressed about Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: “He should have come out more forcefully, of course, but to try to criminalize that, that’s a different issue entirely.”

The muddled message comes as DeSantis faces new urgency to refocus his White House bid coming out of the most tumultuous weekend of his young campaign. Less than two months after cutting staff while facing new questions about his aggressive spending, his media strategy and his apparent willingness to brawl with any and all foes except for Trump, the one person he must defeat to claim the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.

“The DeSantis campaign is recalibrating. It’s clear it needs to,” said Republican strategist Terry Sullivan, who managed Marco Rubio’s 2016 presidential campaign. “But at the end of the day, they’re still better positioned than any other challenger to Donald Trump, times 10.”

DeSantis’ team has quietly expressed confidence for months that voters would eventually tire of Trump’s escalating legal troubles and personal baggage. But that same baggage, playing out in the U.S. legal system just as the GOP primary intensifies, is leaving precious little oxygen for his rivals to break through. And Trump’s standing with Republican primary voters seems to be growing stronger with every new legal challenge.

Still, DeSantis’ team has raised a stunning $150 million for his presidential ambitions so far. The vast majority, $130 million, has gone to a super PAC run by allies who cannot legally coordinate with the campaign.

The DeSantis campaign itself raised more than $20 million in the first six weeks he was in the race, though federal filings released over the weekend revealed that he and his team had burned through more than $8 million in a spending spree that included more than 100 paid staffers, a large security detail and luxury travel.

DeSantis’ team acknowledged over the weekend that he was cutting “less than 10” staffers to help reduce costs. On Tuesday, a spokesperson declined to answer specific questions about other expenditures or future spending plans.

DeSantis’ team may have begun to take modest steps to cut costs elsewhere.

There was a reduced security presence Monday and Tuesday as DeSantis made multiple stops in South Carolina. It was a notable shift from previous DeSantis appearances across the country that featured an unusually large private security detail — in addition to the Florida law enforcement officials usually at his side.

Most presidential candidates have small, private security details, if any, at this stage of the campaign. Trump, a former president, is the exception. DeSantis’ campaign spent at least $76,000 on his own security for the last quarter, according to his Federal Election Commission filing.

He spent far more on luxury travel.

Already, DeSantis’ campaign has spent over $686,000 in expenses marked “travel,” much of which appears to be connected to private jet flights. The Florida governor, who has long preferred to fly private, paid out $179,000 to companies that specifically charter planes, according to an Associated Press analysis of his latest filing with the FEC. Under that same expense category, there is an additional $483,000 expenditure to a company called N2024D LLC, a business created in late May and controlled by the founders of a political compliance firm – a cutout that satisfies federal rules for campaign finance disclosure but masks the ultimate recipient of the money.

The Republican presidential contender is also facing questions about his large payroll.

DeSantis has so far paid out more than $1 million in salaries, benefits and payroll taxes for more than 100 workers, records show. A spokesperson did not respond when asked if the campaign was planning to cut any more staff beyond the “less than 10” already announced.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is shifting his press strategy away from his long-standing practice of ignoring mainstream media. He sat down with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday afternoon for a formal interview, his first with a non-conservative media outlet since joining the 2024 contest.

In the interview, DeSantis brushed off questions about the direction of his campaign and polls that suggest Trump is way ahead.

“The reality is, this is a state-by-state process,” DeSantis said. “We’re focused on building an organization. You’ve got to get people to come out in the middle of January in Iowa to caucus for you.”

Indeed, as part of its reset, the campaign is especially focused on Iowa.

Some on DeSantis’ team privately believe that he must win the opening contest of the 2024 presidential primary season on Jan. 15 to have any chance of stopping Trump from becoming the party’s nominee for a third consecutive election.

To that end, the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down super PAC is spending more than $1 million on a new ad campaign that began running Tuesday in Iowa that features a computer-generated Trump voice criticizing the state’s popular Republican governor. While Trump has been critical of Gov. Kim Reynolds recently on social media, the DeSantis super PAC used artificial intelligence to create the fake Trump voice.

Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita called the ad “a desperate attempt … to deceive the American public because they know DeSanctimonious’ campaign is on life support.”

“After losing big donors and slashing their staff, they have now outsourced their work to AI just like they would like to outsource American jobs to China,” he said.

While some donors are concerned about the direction of the DeSantis campaign, plenty of others are still backing him as the strongest Republican Trump alternative.

Bob Grand, a longtime GOP powerbroker in Indiana who organized a recent fundraiser for DeSantis, said it’s still early.

“Everybody has to remember he started not that long ago. We haven’t even had the first debate yet,” said Grand, managing partner of the law firm Barnes and Thornburg. “He’s got the former president out there really hammering away on him. That’s, I think, as good of an indicator there is, that he’s a strong challenger.”

___

Peoples reported from New York, and Slodysko from Washington. Associated Press writer Tom Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

United States News

FILE - This photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, in N....

Associated Press

‘Oppenheimer’ stirs up conflicted history for Los Alamos and New Mexico downwinders

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The movie about a man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb is expected to be a blockbuster, dramatic and full of suspense. On the sidelines will be a community downwind from the testing site in the southern New Mexico […]

1 day ago

FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 20...

Associated Press

No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Jackpot reaches $720 million

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again. It’s now one of two national lotteries with enormous jackpots but equally enormous odds against winning them. No ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing matched the white balls 19, 22, 31, 37, […]

1 day ago

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, right, celebrates with Will Benson after hitting a two-run home run ag...

Associated Press

12 MLB teams score in double digits for 1st time since 1894, just shy of record 13 in 1884

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs. Twelve teams tied May 30, 1884, for the second-most in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Chicago Cubs topped the scoring Tuesday […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Mothers hope for answers as authorities announce ‘person of interest’ in deaths of 4 women in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The announcement that authorities are holding a person of interest in the case of four women found dead this year around Portland has mothers of the victims hoping they may finally get answers about what happened to their daughters. One of the victims was Charity Lynn Perry, 24, whose body was […]

1 day ago

FILE - An election worker shows ballots to the media before being distributed at polling stations, ...

Associated Press

Voting fraud claims spread ahead of Spanish election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days before Spain holds a pivotal election, misleading claims about mail ballots and election fraud are spreading on social media and casting doubts about the results even before the votes have been counted. The allegations, amplified by supporters of the center-right Popular Party and the far-right Vox Party, bear striking similarities to […]

1 day ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

DeSantis fights to reset his stagnant campaign as Trump dominates the 2024 conversation