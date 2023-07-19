Grand Canyon’s North Rim to fully reopen after pipeline repairs

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon North Rim will fully open for the 2023 season this weekend after a water line break was repaired, the National Park Service announced Tuesday.

Grand Canyon Lodge overnight lodging and food and beverage services will be back to normal on Sunday.

The dining room will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with reservations required for dinner service.

News Release – North Rim resumes full visitor services beginning July 23https://t.co/arqyDpIVnJ@TravelARAMARK pic.twitter.com/VZWU6xklqN — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) July 18, 2023

North Rim services have been restricted since seasonal operations started June 2. The lodge wasn’t able to offer overnight accommodations, and food and beverage services were limited to the day.

The North Rim Campground opened June 9 with drinking water and toilets, but no laundry and shower facilities. The laundry and showers will open Sunday.

The limitations were due to a pipeline break that led to water conservation measures.

The pipeline has since been fixed and the measures are no longer in effect, the National Park Service said.

The last day of the 2023 season for most North Rim commercial services is Oct. 15.

The National Park Service will continue its operations including the backcountry information office through Oct. 31.

