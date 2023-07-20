Vehicle pursuit ends in Phoenix after troopers deploy Grappler

PHOENIX — A recent vehicle pursuit ended in Phoenix after troopers used a Grappler device to stop the driver, authorities said.

An Arizona trooper attempted to pull over a 17-year-old driver of a Hyundai Coupe near Interstate 10 and 27th Avenue around 2 a.m. on July 9, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The driver allegedly did not yield and a pursuit ensued, with a helicopter tracking the suspect as he drove onto city streets.

The suspect was located near Seventh Street and Osborn Road and troopers used the Grappler to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The Grappler is a device mounted on the front bumper of a patrol car that deploys a heavy-duty nylon net that disables the vehicle being chased.

During a search of the car, troopers found a loaded gun, 2.5 ounces of marijuana and a scale.

The teenager was arrested and faces multiple charges, including unlawful flight from law enforcement, misconduct involving weapons and possession of marijuana.

“Interagency cooperation, consistent training and access to innovative tools allow troopers to bring potentially dangerous incidents like this one to the safest possible resolution,” Arizona DPS said in a social media post.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.