Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Coroner identifies two victims killed by man who later died in police shootout in Louisiana

Jul 18, 2023, 3:45 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HARVEY, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities have identified the former shipyard worker who was killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies Monday, and the two ex-coworkers the man had gunned down hours before he was killed.

The suspect killed Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in suburban New Orleans was Willis Thomas, 31, of Harvey, Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich, the Jefferson Parish coroner, told New Orleans news outlets.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies tracked Thomas to his apartment a couple of hours after he killed two of his former coworkers, identified by Cvitanovich as Nakie James Brown, 48, and Dustin Parrie Jr., 20, at FMT Shipyard.

It remains unclear why Thomas had been fired at the shipyard or why he shot the two men.

Thomas was tracked to the apartment after deputies received information about a car he left the scene in. The car turned out to belong to the suspect’s mother, who had picked him up when he called her from the shipyard, Lopinto said. The woman, who did not know about the shooting, was later stopped by deputies who spotted the car.

“She said she had just picked him up and brought him to an apartment here,” Lopinto said during a news conference at the complex.

Upon seeing the deputies, Lopinto said, Thomas fled and fired at them, and several deputies returned fire. Thomas was declared dead at the scene.

Nobody else was hurt at the shipyard or during the gunfire exchange with the suspect, although bullets did hit apartments. “We have checked those apartments. Nobody else was hurt,” Lopinto said.

United States News

FILE - A forensics team gather and collect evidence at the scene of a shooting on Conway Street at ...

Associated Press

Baltimore squeegee worker on trial for murder acted in self-defense in motorist’s death, lawyer says

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore teenager acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a baseball bat-wielding driver who approached youths washing windshields at a busy downtown intersection last summer, attorneys for the teen argued as his murder trial got underway Tuesday. The high-profile tragedy reignited longstanding debate about banned the practice at certain high-traffic […]

16 hours ago

Associated Press

An alleged Chicago brothel operator is sentenced to probation, home confinement

CHICAGO (AP) — A 35-year-old woman who prosecutors said operated a multistate prostitution business from a three-story Chicago building that functioned like a brothel was sentenced Tuesday to probation. Jessica Nesbitt pleaded guilty in February to a federal conspiracy charge. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly told Jessica Nesbitt she must serve nine months of her […]

16 hours ago

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office ...

Associated Press

Missouri Supreme Court weighs fate of amendment to restore abortion rights

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whether Missouri voters get a chance weigh in on legalizing abortion is now up to state Supreme Court judges, who on Tuesday heard arguments in a case about Republican infighting that has stalled the amendment’s progress. Judges did not indicate when they might rule on the case, which centers around […]

16 hours ago

FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La. Lawmakers...

Associated Press

Louisiana lawmakers overturn governor’s veto on gender-affirming care ban for transgender minors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent veto of a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors on Tuesday. Louisiana, where the ban is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, will join 20 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care, […]

16 hours ago

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava smiles as she speaks alongside outdoor workers demandi...

Associated Press

Miami-Dade County moves forward with new rules to protect workers from extreme heat

MIAMI (AP) — With record heat in Florida and the rest of the U.S., officials in Miami-Dade County are moving to protect about 80,000 outdoor workers in the construction and agriculture trades. The Miami-Dade County Commission gave initial approval Tuesday for new heat standards for outdoor workers as dozens or workers and activists attended the […]

16 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Coroner identifies two victims killed by man who later died in police shootout in Louisiana