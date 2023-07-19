Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mysterious death: Phoenix police seek help in identifying man found dead in dumpster

Jul 18, 2023, 5:00 PM

Phoenix police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in this sketch. He was found dead in a dumpster Sunday, July, 16, 2023 at an apartment complex near Dunlap and 35th avenues. (Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead inside a dumpster Sunday at an apartment complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Just after midnight, the man entered a construction trash dumpster at the complex.

Shortly after, a fire ignited and killed the man, police said.

He is described as a black or Hispanic male between 40- to 60-years-old, 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds, Phoenix police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Sakalas at 602-495-2443 or Sergeant Wayne Ganz at 602-262-7453. Report Number 2023-916289.

