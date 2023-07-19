PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead inside a dumpster Sunday at an apartment complex near 35th and Dunlap avenues.

Just after midnight, the man entered a construction trash dumpster at the complex.

Shortly after, a fire ignited and killed the man, police said.

He is described as a black or Hispanic male between 40- to 60-years-old, 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds, Phoenix police said.

On 06/16, at around 12am, an unidentified male entered a construction trash dumpster at an apartment complex located at 3421 W Dunlap Ave. Soon after entering, a fire ignited, and the unidentified person was killed. If you have any information contact 602-495-2443 / 602-262-7453. pic.twitter.com/J0xISlC3US — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 18, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin Sakalas at 602-495-2443 or Sergeant Wayne Ganz at 602-262-7453. Report Number 2023-916289.

