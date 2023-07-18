Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police haul more items from home of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings

Jul 18, 2023, 1:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Police carted more boxes of potential evidence Tuesday out of the Long Island home of Rex Heuermann, who has been charged with killing at least three women and leaving their remains alongside a remote stretch of beach highway.

Items pulled out of Heuermann’s home in Massapequa Park in recent days have included more than 200 firearms, a large doll in a glass case, a large portrait of a woman with a bruised face and a filing cabinet.

Investigators, some dressed in “crime lab” T-shirts and protective suits, were seen Tuesday carting away a desktop computer, a large picture frame, a mirror and many other household items.

It remains to be seen whether any of those items will help authorities build their case against Heuermann, an architect who was charged Friday with murdering three women and was said by a prosecutor to be a suspect in a fourth slaying.

Heuermann has denied killing the women, according to his attorney, Michael Brown.

Since his arrest, Heuermann has been on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The designation, which requires “high security measures” and close observation, came following an evaluation by county medical staff, according to the spokesperson, Vicki DiStefano.

The charges were a remarkable development in one of New York’s most notorious mysteries.

Starting in 2010, police searching for a missing woman near Long Island’s Gilgo Beach discovered 10 sets of human remains scattered along a long barrier island. The dead included eight women, one man and a young child.

Authorities concluded it was unlikely one person killed all of those victims, but that several of the bodies found relatively close together appeared to have been the likely work of a serial killer.

Heuermann, 59, is accused of murdering Melissa Barthelemy, Amber Costello and Megan Waterman. Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said investigators are continuing to work toward charging him in the death of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes. All four women had been sex workers. Their bodies were found along the same quarter-mile (0.4-kilometer) stretch of Ocean Parkway.

Investigators in the case have also searched storage units that had been rented by Heuermann, who also owned undeveloped land in South Carolina and a timeshare condominium in Las Vegas.

The missing woman whose disappearance prompted the police search that led to the accidental discovery of the Gilgo Beach remains, Shannan Gilbert, was herself found dead in a nearby coastal marsh in 2011.

Suffolk Police concluded that she drowned accidentally — a finding her family has not accepted, believing she was also killed.

United States News

Associated Press

Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general filed felony charges Tuesday against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state. Dana Nessel, a Democrat, announced Tuesday that all 16 individuals would be […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Man arrested on Capitol riot charges after prison sentence for white nationalist march in Virginia

A man who served a prison term for joining torch-toting white nationalists in marching through the University of Virginia’s campus in 2017 rally has been arrested on charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol and attacked police officers. Tyler Bradley Dykes, 25, of Bluffton, South Carolina, was arrested in Charlottesville, Virginia, and made his initial […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Officials worry about confusion with Alaska’s tsunami-warning alert system

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Confusion around an emergency alert received by Alaska residents in areas not at risk of a potential tsunami after a major weekend earthquake could shake public confidence in the warning system, local officials said. A magnitude 7.2 earthquake about 70 miles (111 kilometers) south of Sand Point triggered a brief tsunami […]

14 hours ago

File - People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Sal...

Associated Press

From compensating travelers to the pilot retirement age, Congress takes up aviation bill

With the frenzied summer travel season in full swing and the aviation system straining to keep up, Congress is expected to vote on legislation that over the next five years will shape the agency responsible for safely managing the nation’s airspace and regulating its airlines. Lawmakers this week will fight over the Federal Aviation Administration’s […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April 25, ...

Associated Press

Kansas’ governor gets to defend birth certificate changes in court, a judge rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge is considering Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s arguments that a new Kansas law rolling back transgender rights doesn’t bar the state from changing the sex listing on transgender people’s birth certificates. U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree ruled Tuesday that Kelly’s office can defend her administration’s policy of changing birth […]

14 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

Police haul more items from home of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings