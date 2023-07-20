PHOENIX– YG, Tyga and Saweetie will make a tour stop in Glendale this fall as part of their upcoming “STR8 to the Klub Tour.”

The group of rap artists will be performing at Desert Diamond Arena on Sept. 23.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

YG and Tyga are platinum rappers with numerous top hits. Saweetie is a Grammy-nominated artist who has over four billion streams from her top hits. The accomplished artists will take the stage 14 times on tour, which begins Sept. 21 and ends Nov. 22.

Some of their most popular albums include YG’s “Got Issues,” Tyga’s “Legendary,” and Saweetie’s “RIAA.” Each album hit top charts with millions of streams.

This is YG’s second headlining tour and Tyga and Saweetie’s first ever headline tour.

YG last performed in Phoenix in February ahead of Super Bowl LVII, as did Tyga.

Saweetie has never performed in the Valley.

