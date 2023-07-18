PHOENIX — While the Powerball jackpot grew to $1 billion after going unclaimed, a ticket purchased in the East Valley won $200,000 in Monday’s drawing.

A ticket sold at the Walmart at Germann and Gilbert roads matched four of the five numbers drawn — 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41 — plus the Powerball of 21.

The Chandler ticket was one of 28 nationally that won $200,000 prizes.

The purchaser opted for the $1 Power Play option on top of the $2 entry, multiplying what otherwise would have been a $50,000 payout by four.

The Power Play multiplier amount is randomly selected before each drawing and increases prizes other than the jackpot by two, three, four, five or 10 times.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball entries are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are conducted every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night. The next drawing is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. Arizona time.

The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Powerball to claim the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

What to do if you win a Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot was an estimated $900 million for Monday’s drawing. Sparked by high interest, it jumped by $100 million for Wednesday, reaching the $1 billion threshold for just third time. It’s now the seventh largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

If somebody wins Wednesday and opts for the lump sum, the payout would be an estimated $516.8 million. A winner who chooses the full value would receive 30 annual payments.

“During this exciting time, we would like to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win this massive jackpot or any of Powerball’s other cash prizes,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director, said in a press release.

“If you win the jackpot, sign your ticket, put it somewhere very safe, and reach out to your local lottery. Your lottery is always your best resource for information on how to claim a prize.”

