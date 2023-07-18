Close
Dozens of officers respond to South Carolina gunfire; no injuries immediately reported

Jul 18, 2023, 9:51 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Reports of gunfire around noon Tuesday brought dozens of police officers to a busy intersection near Columbia, South Carolina, authorities said.

No injuries were immediately reported, and officers were trying to find the shooter, Columbia police tweeted.

The area blocked off is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the Columbia airport, where Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis held a rally about an hour before.

Several hotels are near the intersection about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from downtown Columbia, and police were evacuating them as they searched for a male suspect, authorities said.

Patients at nearby clinics and people in other businesses were asked to stay inside. Police asked reporters and others to stay away, saying the area was not secure.

The area is also about a half-mile (600 meters) from the Riverbanks Zoo.

