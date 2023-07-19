PHOENIX — In this episode of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with “Hollywood” Don Yates.

He uses the label of “rodeo rockstar” because, in addition to being one of the best cowboy protectors in the sport of bull riding’s history, a WWE wrestler, American Gladiator, has his own line of whiskey and is now an accomplished country music performer.

Don has one of the most interesting stories I have ever heard.

His courage and talent is matched by his self confidence and determination to succeed.

Many people would be happy to accomplish any one of the things Hollywood has accomplished.

His path to success in multiple careers has a lot of setbacks and obstacles.

His willingness to do anything necessary to prove doubters wrong is inspiring.

You’re going to love his story.

