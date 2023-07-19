Arizona Humane Society offering $20 adoptions for rest of July

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is offering $20 adoption for all pets throughout the month of July.

The lowered cost comes thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation, giving people another opportunity to find their forever puppy or kitten.

AHS is caring for 18,000 sick, injured and abused animals with an average cost of almost $1,300 for each one.

Adopting from AHS helps save not just the life of that pet but also allows space for even more pets to be taken in. AHS gets the pets spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, eliminating a large medical bill for your future pet. They even offer free follow-up VCA Hospital pet exam.

For more information about what pets are looking for adoption, visit azhumane.org/adopt.

