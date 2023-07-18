Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

The Biden administration announces a cybersecurity labeling program for smart devices

Jul 18, 2023, 2:22 AM

FILE - The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to vot...

FILE - The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to vote on net neutrality in Washington, Dec. 14, 2017. The Biden administration and major consumer tech players are launching an effort to put a nationwide cybersecurity certification and labeling program in place to help consumers choose smart devices that are less vulnerable to hacking. Officials liken the new "U.S. Cyber Trust Mark" initiative to the Energy Star program that rates appliances' energy efficiency. It will be overseen by the Federal Communications Commission. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and major consumer technology players on Tuesday launched an effort to put a nationwide cybersecurity certification and labeling program in place to help consumers choose smart devices that are less vulnerable to hacking.

Officials likened the new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark initiative — to be overseen by the Federal Communications Commission, with industry participation voluntary — to the Energy Star program, which rates appliances’ energy efficiency.

“It will allow Americans to confidently identify which internet- and Bluetooth-connected devices are cybersecure,” deputy national security adviser Anne Neuberger told reporters in a pre-announcement briefing.

She listed Amazon, Best Buy, Google, Samsung and Logitech as among industry participants.

Devices including baby monitors, home security cameras, fitness trackers, TVs, refrigerators and smart climate control systems that meet the U.S. government’s cybersecurity requirements will bear the “Cyber Trust” label as early as next year, officials said.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said the mark will give consumers “peace of mind” and benefit manufacturers, whose products would need to adhere to criteria set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology to qualify.

The FCC was launching a rule-making process to set the standards and seek public comment. Besides carrying logos, participating devices would have QR codes that could be scanned for updated security information.

In a statement, the Consumer Technology Association said consumers could expect to see certification-ready products at the industry’s annual January show, CES 2024, once the FCC adopts final rules. A senior Biden administration official said it was expected that products that qualify for the logo would undergo an annual re-certification.

The Cyber Trust initiative was first announced in October following a meeting between White House and tech industry representatives.

The proliferation of so-called smart — or Internet of Things — devices has coincided with growing cybercrime in which one insecure IoT device can often give a cyberintruder a dangerous foothold on a home network.

An April report from the cybersecurity firm Bitdefender and networking equipment company NetGear, based on their monitoring of smart homes, found that the most vulnerable IoT devices in 2022 were, far and away, smart TVs, followed by smart plugs, routers and digital video recorders.

Providers of numerous smart home devices often don’t update and patch software fast enough to thwart newly emerging malware threats. The Cyber Mark standards are expected to make clear which devices patch vulnerable software in a timely fashion and secure their communications to preserve privacy, officials said. Also important will be informing consumers which devices are equipped to detect intrusions.

United States News

Associated Press

Police in Florida fatally shoot man suspected of stabbing the mother of his 3 children

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida shot and killed a 33-year-old man who they said stabbed the mother of his three young children and then opened fire on law enforcement officers during a brief pursuit, police said. Officers responded to a home in Tampa on Monday afternoon after receiving reports that a woman had […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Wall Street...

Associated Press

Stock market today: Wall Street sluggish ahead of retail, factory data and more corporate earnings

Wall Street was largely unchanged Tuesday ahead of the release of U.S. retail sales, factory data and more quarterly financial reports from companies. Futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell less than 0.1% before the opening bell. Strong spending by U.S. consumers has been one of the main reasons […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Israel’s Herzog will meet with Biden as US concerns over settlements and judicial overhaul simmer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday is hosting Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog at the White House, as they seek to sustain ties despite U.S. concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system and ongoing settlement construction in the West Bank. Herzog’s visit comes a day after […]

1 day ago

FILE - Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in ...

Associated Press

The architect of Detroit’s bankruptcy filing 10 years ago says it was the best fix for a broken city

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit’s newly hired emergency manager, Kevyn Orr, stood before reporters in March 2013 and issued a warning to city creditors, unions, vendors and others: “Don’t make me go to bankruptcy court. You won’t enjoy it.” On July 18, 2013, the restructuring expert did just that, making Detroit the largest city in the […]

1 day ago

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Sen...

Associated Press

Trump’s classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A landmark criminal case concerning the mishandling of classified documents. Prosecutors and defense lawyers are scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to discuss the rules and procedures that will govern how classified evidence is used in the case. It’s a routine subject for any prosecution that concerns […]

1 day ago

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Sen...

Sponsored Content by

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A landmark criminal case concerning the mishandling of classified documents. Prosecutors and defense lawyers are scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to discuss the rules and procedures that will govern how classified evidence is used in the case. It’s a routine subject for any prosecution that concerns […]

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

The Biden administration announces a cybersecurity labeling program for smart devices