Police fatally shoot man in Phoenix after he pointed gun at officers

Jul 17, 2023, 9:08 PM | Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 7:01 am

vehicle sits in front of caution tape as police investigation underway...

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

PHOENIX — Police fatally shot a man in Phoenix Monday night after he allegedly pointed a weapon at them, authorities said.

The incident started when officers responded to a hit-and-run call around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Seventh and Lincoln streets, near Chase Field, and found an unoccupied vehicle with spent shell casings inside, the Phoenix Police Department said.

A witness gave officers a description of the suspect and told them the direction of where he was last seen, police said.

During their search of the area, another witness who saw the suspect walking along the railroad tracks directed officers.

Police drove to the tracks at 18th and Harrison streets, south of Jefferson Street, where they found a man matching the suspect’s description.

The suspect, a man in his mid-30s, was allegedly acting erratically and not following the commands.

Officers used a less-lethal tool but it did not subdue the suspect, police said.

While officers negotiated, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. Police responded by shooting the man, who died at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

