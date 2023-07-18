Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Conservationists sue to stop mineral exploration in biologically diverse southern Arizona mountains

Jul 17, 2023, 6:00 PM

Mining quarry in Arizona...

Aerial view of Arizona Portland Cement division of the California Portland Cement Co. This limestone and shale quarry lies south of Twin Peaks Rd. in Avra Valley near the north end of the Tucson Mountains. Aerial support by LightHawk. (Photo by: Wild Horizon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(Photo by: Wild Horizon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Conservation groups are suing to stop two mineral exploration projects in southern Arizona’s biologically diverse Patagonia Mountains.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Arizona Mining Reform Coalition and other groups want the U.S. District Court in Tucson to halt the exploration by Arizona Standard LLC, a subsidiary of a Canadian mineral exploration firm.

RELATED STORIES

The lawsuit filed last month says the U.S. Forest Service didn’t adequately analyze how the exploration for copper and other minerals in the craggy mountains just north of the U.S.-Mexico border would have on public lands, water and endangered species like Mexican spotted owls, yellow billed cuckoos, jaguars and ocelots.

American Standard denied in a filing last week that the federal environmental guidelines had been violated.

The Patagonia Mountains are among southern Arizona’s dramatic and diverse “sky islands” that provide a key corridor for jaguars and ocelots roaming north from Mexico through a border wall gap to their range in the United States.

“Our priority must be to protect this critical habitat, which is the source of drinking water, clean air and the biological wealth that fuels our regional nature-based restorative economy,” said Carolyn Shafer, board president and mission coordinator of the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Sarah Freitas, a Maricopa County, Arizona, woman allegedly used a hospitalized woman's c...

KTAR.com

Valley woman accused of using hospitalized victim’s credit cards

A Valley woman allegedly charged $2,000 to the credit cards of a hospitalized woman who'd entrusted her, authorities said.

21 hours ago

Dust storm...

KTAR.com

Dust storm rolls through parts of Maricopa, Pinal counties

A haboob is rolling through the Valley on Monday evening as storms pop up throughout Arizona.

21 hours ago

Yellowstone wildlife danger sign...

Brandon Gray

Phoenix woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is warning how dangerous wildlife can be after a Phoenix woman was gored by a bison Monday morning. 

21 hours ago

(Macayo's Photo)...

Delaney Penn

Macayo’s Mexican Food new location is now open in Litchfield Park

Macayo's Mexican Food's latest Valley location opened Monday in Litchfield Park.

21 hours ago

File photo of the Sunset Ridge area of Lake Pleasant. A search effort was launched Monday, June 26,...

KTAR.com

Man dead, child in stable condition after drowning incident at Lake Pleasant

A man is dead after being pulled out of the water Sunday at Lake Pleasant in Peoria, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. 

21 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

KTAR.com

Demolition of Fiesta Mall in Mesa begins, clearing way for redevelopment

The first step toward redeveloping Fiesta Mall began Monday, with the demolition process starting at the vacant East Valley shopping center.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Conservationists sue to stop mineral exploration in biologically diverse southern Arizona mountains