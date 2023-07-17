Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Potential jurors share strong feelings about Trump ahead of trial over Michael Cohen’s legal fees

Jul 17, 2023, 2:28 PM

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 202...

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in Michael Cohen’s civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization, in which the former president’s personal attorney and fixer claims he is owed more than $1 million.

Roughly three dozen prospective jurors sat inside a Manhattan courtroom, largely silent as Judge Joel Cohen outlined the coming trial dates and posed a series of questions meant to weed out candidates with potential conflicts of interest.

Then the judge asked the assembled group, all New Yorkers, whether they had strong opinions about former President Donald Trump or his family members. A few people snickered. More than half raised their hands.

“Did we get everyone?” Judge Cohen asked as he tallied the responses. “I feel like an auctioneer here.”

The jury selection process comes one week before scheduled opening statements in Cohen’s lawsuit, initially filed in 2019. In it, Cohen accused the Trump Organization of reneging on an agreement to cover his legal costs, leaving him with $1.3 million in unpaid bills.

Cohen served for years as Trump’s personal attorney and fixer, once boasting of his loyalty. But Cohen split with Trump in 2018 after the FBI raided his home and office while investigating him for multiple crimes that led him to plead guilty to multiple charges that year.

The former president is not a witness in the trial, the judge told the jury pool. But his son, Donald Trump Jr., may be called to testify.

Separately, Cohen is expected to be a key witness for Manhattan prosecutors in their criminal case against Trump over allegations the former president tried to cover up past extramarital affairs during his first White House campaign. That criminal case hinges on charges that Trump made large payments to Cohen to reimburse him for his work buying the silence of people with potentially embarrassing stories about infidelity.

Trump has denied having any extramarital affairs with the women involved.

Asked Monday about Cohen’s civil lawsuit, most prospective jurors said they had strong feelings about the president and his family but also said their personal views wouldn’t prevent them from fairly evaluating the evidence.

Under state court rules, jurors in both cases must live in Manhattan, a liberal enclave that voted against Trump by 70 points in the previous election.

Cohen says the Trump Organization, where he previously served as vice president, eventually stopped paying for his legal defense. The Trump Organization has disputed that, arguing that Cohen’s involvement in the federal investigation wasn’t an outgrowth of his former job but rather a personal effort to reduce his own criminal legal exposure as an indictment loomed.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to several charges, admitting that he lied to Congress, violated campaign finance laws, lied to banks and evaded income taxes by failing to report over $4 million in income. He was sentenced to three years in prison, although he served nearly two-thirds of it at home, after the COVID-19 outbreak overwhelmed the nation’s prisons.

Cohen did not attend the jury selection on Monday and did not immediately return a request for comment.

Attorneys for the Trump Organization, Kiley, Kiley & Kiley, also did not respond to requests for comment.

United States News

Associated Press

Florida family accused of selling fake COVID-19 cure through online church goes on trial in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida family accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a fake COVID-19 cure through their online church is on trial this week in Miami. Mark Grenon, 65, and his sons, 37-year-old Jonathan, 35-year-old Joseph and 29-year-old Jordan, are all charged with conspiring to defraud the United States and deliver misbranded […]

17 hours ago

FILE - In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, a Russian Su-35 flies near a U.S. A...

Associated Press

Russian fighter jets fly dangerously close to US warplane over Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian fighter jet flew very close to a U.S. surveillance aircraft over Syria, forcing it to go through the turbulent wake and putting the lives of the four American crew members in danger, U.S. officials said Monday. The officials said the incident, which happened just before noon EDT on Sunday, was […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony, June 21, 2022...

Associated Press

Virginia says governor weighs circumstances of crimes in deciding on restoring felons’ voting rights

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin weighs whether to restore the civil rights of convicted felons who have served their time, he is considering at least some of the circumstances of their crimes, his administration said Monday in a letter to the state NAACP. The Republican governor is “less likely to quickly […]

17 hours ago

Picketers carry signs outside Paramount in Times Square on Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. The ...

Associated Press

Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Solidarity and stamina were picket-line themes Monday as hot summer standoff with studios. Picketers emphasized unity between writers, who have been on the lines for more than two months, and performers, who are only on Day 2 of striking — as well as camaraderie between highly paid actors and those with […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, ...

Associated Press

Gag order issued ahead of Texas AG Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial after ‘inflammatory’ remarks

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A top Texas Republican who will oversee Attorney General Ken Paxton ‘s impeachment trial issued a sweeping gag order Monday that scolded “inflammatory” public comments made by lawyers on both sides ahead of the historic September proceedings. The order by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the powerful leader of the state Senate, […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Veg...

Associated Press

Georgia’s top court rejects Trump attempt to thwart prosecutor in 2020 election investigation

Georgia’s highest court Monday rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to block a district attorney from prosecuting him for his actions in wake of the 2020 election. The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously shot down a special grand jury report that is part of the inquiry should be thrown out. Willis has been investigating […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Potential jurors share strong feelings about Trump ahead of trial over Michael Cohen’s legal fees