Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Atlanta petition drive to stop ‘Cop City’ is ‘futile,’ city’s attorneys argue

Jul 17, 2023, 1:53 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ATLANTA (AP) — An ongoing petition drive to halt the construction of a police and firefighter training center is “futile” and “invalid,” attorneys for the city of Atlanta argued in a court filing Monday, as they sought to prevent the proposed referendum from appearing on November’s ballot.

For the past month, activists with the “Stop Cop City” movement have been trying to gather the signatures of more than 70,000 registered Atlanta voters by Aug. 15 to force a referendum. It would allow voters to decide the fate of the project that has seen significant pushback and become a flashpoint in the national debate over policing.

Under the proposed referendum, voters would choose whether they want to repeal the ordinance that authorized the lease of the city-owned land upon which the project is set to be built.

But lawyers for the city argued that the massive canvassing effort has come far too late. The authorization the city obtained in 2021 to sign the lease agreement “has already been used” and cannot be retroactively revoked, they said.

Activists decried that argument, calling it “a shocking and violent assault on the democratic process.”

“From delays to intimidation and now this, it’s clear that the City will go to any lengths to ensure that everyday Atlantans have no recourse when they disagree with city decisions,” Mary Hooks, a lead organizer with the Cop City Vote coalition, said in a statement.

Opponents also noted that the filing came less than two weeks after Mayor Andre Dickens, one of the chief proponents of the training facility, pledged that his administration would not try to halt the petition drive.

“We know (the referendum) is going to be unsuccessful, if it’s done honestly,” Dickens said during a July 5 news conference. “We are making sure we continue monitoring the process but there is no one in law enforcement or my administration that would ever get in the way of them doing their constitutional right to have a petition.”

Spokespeople for the mayor did not immediately return a request for comment.

Dickens and others say the $90 million facility would replace inadequate training facilities and would help address difficulties in hiring and retaining police officers that worsened after nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice three years ago.

But opponents, who have been joined by activists from around the country, say they fear it will lead to greater militarization of the police and that its construction will exacerbate environmental damage in a poor, majority-Black area. The “Stop Cop City” effort has gone on for more than two years and at times has veered into vandalism and violence.

Organizers have modeled the referendum campaign after a successful effort in coastal Georgia, where Camden County residents voted overwhelmingly last year to block county officials from building a launchpad for blasting commercial rockets into space.

The Georgia Supreme Court in February unanimously upheld the legality of the Camden County referendum, though it remains an open question whether citizens can veto decisions of city governments.

United States News

Associated Press

Connecticut man accused of climbing atop crowd of Jan. 6 rioters and assaulting police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is accused of climbing atop a crowd of rioters during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and striking police officers in the head and face with a baton, his fists and a wooden pole. Richard Markey, 38, of Wolcott, faces charges of assaulting […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

A bison gored an Arizona woman in Yellowstone, the park’s first such attack in 2023

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A bison gored and significantly injured an Arizona woman in Yellowstone National Park. The attack happened Monday morning in a field near Lake Lodge on the north side of Lake Yellowstone, park officials said in a statement. The 47-year-old woman from Phoenix was walking in the field with another […]

14 hours ago

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at a Lewis Dru...

Associated Press

South Dakota governor prods Washington to address national drug shortages

As the U.S. struggles with prescription drug shortages, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has advanced a modest plan that she hopes will prod Washington to take decisive action to address weaknesses in the international pharmaceutical supply chain. Noem told reporters at a pharmacy in Sioux Falls last week that her state will expand its stockpiles […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge on Monday temporarily blocked the state’s Kim Reynolds signed the measure into law. That means abortion is once again legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy while the courts assess the new law’s constitutionality. The new law prohibits almost all abortions once cardiac activity can […]

14 hours ago

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, left, listens as National Security Council spokesma...

Associated Press

Biden still concerned about judicial overhaul as he extends invite to meet with Israel’s Netanyahu

WASHINGTON (AP) — controversial plans to overhaul his country’s judicial system. Monday’s phone conversation between the U.S. and Israeli leaders came one day before Israel’s figurehead president Isaac Herzog sparked widespread protest in Israel. The Biden administration declined to say whether Biden would host Netanyahu at the White House — as the Israeli leader has […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Stores see increase in ticket sales ahead of estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot

ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot estimated at $900 million heading into Monday night’s drawing — the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history — was luring more hopeful ticket buyers into shops. Debbie Kempf, store director at Cosentino’s Price Chopper in St. Joseph, Missouri, said the store […]

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Atlanta petition drive to stop ‘Cop City’ is ‘futile,’ city’s attorneys argue