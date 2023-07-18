Valley woman accused of using hospitalized victim’s credit cards

PHOENIX – A Valley woman allegedly used the credit cards of a hospitalized woman who’d entrusted her, authorities said.

Sarah Freitas, 40, was booked last week into the Maricopa County Intake, Transfer, and Release facility on 19 counts, the Maricopa County Sheriffs’ Office said.

When the 78-year-old victim needed a medical procedure that would require a monthlong hospital stay starting March 15, she asked Freitas for assistance. The victim, who previously hired Freitas to pick fruit from her trees, gave the suspect her home and vehicle keys, MCSO said.

On April 7, the victim contacted MCSO to report about $2,000 in charges on five of her credit cards.

The victim was released from the hospital on April 18 and had arranged for Freitas to pick her up. But Freitas didn’t appear, MCSO said.

When the victim made it home, she found personal items that weren’t hers and noticed that some of her jewelry, kitchen items and personal documents were missing.

Investigators obtained video surveillance showing a woman who appeared to be Freitas using the victim’s credit cards, MCSO said.

Detectives arrested Freitas on Thursday on 10 counts of fraudulent use of credit card, four counts each of taking the identity of another and theft from a vulnerable adult, and one count of burglary.

During questioning, Freitas allegedly admitted taking items from the victim’s residence, selling some of the jewelry and using the credit cards, MCSO said.

