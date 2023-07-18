Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police release video of struggle with burglary suspect before fatal shooting

Jul 18, 2023, 4:15 AM

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released video of a struggle with a burglary suspect who was eventually fatally shot earlier this month.

Officers were called to a storage unit at about 3:30 p.m. on July 1 near 30th and Washington streets and located 35-year-old Raul Mendez and a woman, Sonya Gonzalez, outside the unit.

Video from the incident (Warning: Graphic Content) shows two officers attempting to detain Mendez, who resisted their attempts.

Police said Mendez attempted to grab an officer’s Taser during the struggle, although body camera footage from the incident is inconclusive.

One of the officers then shot Mendez three times. Mendez died at a hospital after receiving treatment on the scene.

The body camera from the officer who shot Mendez fell off before the shooting and didn’t capture any video, according to police.

One officer suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the struggle.

The other involved officer received minor injuries.

