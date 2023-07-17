Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Carlee Russell returns home after search, but no word from Alabama police on where she’d been

Jul 17, 2023, 11:15 AM | Updated: 12:06 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A 25-year-old woman who vanished from the side of an Alabama interstate after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler there is now home safe, but police have not released details about what happened to her or where she was during their two-day search.

Here’s what we know about the case:

THE MISSING WOMAN:

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell of Hoover, Alabama, called 911 Thursday night and reported that she was stopping along an interstate to check on a toddler she saw there, police said. Mother Talitha Russell told AL.com that the nursing student, who worked part time at a spa, was on the phone with her brother’s girlfriend, who didn’t hear a child but did hear Carlee Russell scream.

TIMELINE OF HER DISAPPEARANCE:

An update from police Monday provided some details that fill out some of the timeline:

Thursday

8:20 p.m. — Russell leaves work at The Summit in Birmingham and travels to The Colonnade to pick up food she ordered. Police haven’t located anyone with Russell between the time she left The Colonnade until she called 911, but she spoke to people she knew on her cellphone.

9:34 p.m. — Russell calls 911, reports seeing a toddler in a diaper on the side of Interstate 459 and says she is stopping to check on him.

After 9:36 p.m. — When Russell’s 911 call ends, she calls a relative and goes missing during that conversation.

Within five minutes of being dispatched, Hoover police officers arrive and find Russell’s wig, cellphone and purse with her Apple Watch inside on the road near her vehicle.

Saturday

10:44 p.m. — A 911 caller reports that Russell has returned home on foot. Russell is taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and she is treated and released. Detectives go to Russell’s home and the hospital to take a statement from her.

THE INVESTIGATION:

Russell’s 911 call was the only timely report of a child on the interstate, police said Monday.

Previously, police said a witness reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle with a male standing outside of Russell’s vehicle, but Monday’s release did not mention that report.

Traffic camera footage that shows part of the incident is being analyzed with the 911 call to determine the timeframe, police said.

Details from Russell’s initial statement to detectives is part of the investigation, which is expected to continue over the next few days, police said. Detectives retraced Russell’s steps to the point when she went missing and they’re confident that will continue to be the case, police said.

Police didn’t share any information on Monday about where Russell was during the two-day search, noting that the update contained all the information they can currently release.

“We rejoice with the Russell family as they continue to rest and recover from this situation and ask for their wishes to be respected regarding their privacy,” police said.

United States News

FILE - Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and sur...

Associated Press

Officials file more charges, but not hate crimes, against man accused of attacking Muslim lawmaker

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A prosecutor added felony charges, including sexual assault, Monday against a man accused of attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state representative after a prayer service, but did not file hate crime allegations demanded by the lawmaker’s supporters. Andrey Desmond, 30, appeared for a hearing in Hartford Superior Court, where supporters of state […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women over three months are linked

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The deaths of four women whose bodies were found over the course of three months in or near Portland, Oregon, are linked, and at least one person of interest has been identified, authorities said Monday. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland, Oregon, says no charges have been filed against […]

12 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto ...

Associated Press

Biden campaign staffs up with former White House aide Cedric Richmond and fundraising leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — After having just four official staffers on the payroll last quarter, President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign on Monday announced that former White House aide and congressman Cedric Richmond is joining as co-chair and that two veteran Democratic fundraisers are signing on to lead outreach to donors. Richmond, who served as a […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke

CHICAGO (AP) — For Chicagoans planning a lengthy outdoor run Monday, “today is not necessarily the day for that,” according to Kim Biggs of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to Smoke and Fire map. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires is causing a unhealthy […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

2 children, 1 adult dead in weekend river drownings outside Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON (AP) — Three people including two children have drowned in separate weekend incidents while swimming at night near rural Houston-area parks along the San Jacinto River, according to authorities. A 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were swimming in the river around 9 p.m. Saturday next to the Xtreme Offroad Park and Marina when […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

$5M bail for alleged getaway driver in mass shooting outside Cleveland bar

CLEVELAND (AP) — A second man charged in a recent downtown Cleveland mass shooting that left nine people wounded was ordered held on $5 million bail during a court hearing Monday where prosecutors said a third man was with the two suspects when the attack occurred. Kevin Del Valle-Salaman, 24, of Lorain, did not speak […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Carlee Russell returns home after search, but no word from Alabama police on where she’d been