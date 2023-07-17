Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

$5M bail for alleged getaway driver in mass shooting outside Cleveland bar

Jul 17, 2023, 11:11 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CLEVELAND (AP) — A second man charged in a recent downtown Cleveland mass shooting that left nine people wounded was ordered held on $5 million bail during a court hearing Monday where prosecutors said a third man was with the two suspects when the attack occurred.

Kevin Del Valle-Salaman, 24, of Lorain, did not speak during his initial court appearance, which was conducted via video conference. It wasn’t clear if he has retained a lawyer who could comment.

Prosecutors said Del Valle-Salaman drove the alleged shooter, Jaylon Jennings, 25, of Lorain, and another man from Lorain to the downtown Warehouse District in Cleveland prior to the July 9 shooting, then fled with them afterward. Del Valle-Salaman and the other man stayed in the vehicle while Jennings got out and started shooting, authorities said.

Del Valle-Salaman was arrested Saturday and faces nine counts of complicity to commit murder. Jennings, who faces nine counts of attempted murder and various weapons charges, was arrested July 11 and remains jailed on a $9 million bond. He initially was represented by a court-appointed lawyer, but it wasn’t clear Monday if he had since retained his own attorney.

It also wasn’t clear Monday if the third man played any role in the shooting or will face any charges.

Cleveland police Chief Wayne Drummond has said Jennings opened fire on a group of people who were standing outside a bar in the Warehouse District shortly before the clubs there were closing.

Seven men and two women between the ages of 23 to 38 were struck. One man’s wounds were serious, but none of the victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening, authorities said.

According to court documents, the attack occurred after Jennings saw several people inside one of the bars and retrieved a firearm from the trunk of the vehicle driven by Del Valle-Salaman, which was in a parking lot across the street. He then fired into the crowd despite police officers being nearby, authorities said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

United States News

FILE - Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and sur...

Associated Press

Officials file more charges, but not hate crimes, against man accused of attacking Muslim lawmaker

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A prosecutor added felony charges, including sexual assault, Monday against a man accused of attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state representative after a prayer service, but did not file hate crime allegations demanded by the lawmaker’s supporters. Andrey Desmond, 30, appeared for a hearing in Hartford Superior Court, where supporters of state […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women over three months are linked

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The deaths of four women whose bodies were found over the course of three months in or near Portland, Oregon, are linked, and at least one person of interest has been identified, authorities said Monday. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland, Oregon, says no charges have been filed against […]

12 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto ...

Associated Press

Biden campaign staffs up with former White House aide Cedric Richmond and fundraising leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — After having just four official staffers on the payroll last quarter, President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign on Monday announced that former White House aide and congressman Cedric Richmond is joining as co-chair and that two veteran Democratic fundraisers are signing on to lead outreach to donors. Richmond, who served as a […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke

CHICAGO (AP) — For Chicagoans planning a lengthy outdoor run Monday, “today is not necessarily the day for that,” according to Kim Biggs of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to Smoke and Fire map. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires is causing a unhealthy […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

2 children, 1 adult dead in weekend river drownings outside Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON (AP) — Three people including two children have drowned in separate weekend incidents while swimming at night near rural Houston-area parks along the San Jacinto River, according to authorities. A 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were swimming in the river around 9 p.m. Saturday next to the Xtreme Offroad Park and Marina when […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Carlee Russell returns home after search, but no word from Alabama police on where she’d been

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — A 25-year-old woman who vanished from the side of an Alabama interstate after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler there is now home safe, but police have not released details about what happened to her or where she was during their two-day search. Here’s what we know about the case: […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

$5M bail for alleged getaway driver in mass shooting outside Cleveland bar