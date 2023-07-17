Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store wins $100,000 as jackpot grows to $900 million

Jul 17, 2023, 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:10 am

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PHOENIX – While the Powerball jackpot ballooned closer to $1 billion after going unclaimed in Saturday’s drawing, a Phoenix player notched a six-figure prize.

A ticket sold at the Fry’s Marketplace at Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard matched four of the five numbers drawn — 2, 9, 43, 55 and 57 — plus the Powerball of 18. The purchaser opted for the $1 Power Play option on top of the $2 entry, doubling what otherwise would have been a $50,000 payout.

It was one of 14 tickets nationally to win $100,000 in Saturday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Three other tickets, two from Texas and one from Colorado, matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball, notching $1 million prizes.

The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million. Nobody has done that since April 19, a span of 37 drawings.

How large is Monday’s Powerball jackpot?

The jackpot for Monday’s game is an estimated $900 million paid out over 30 years or a lump sum of $465.1 million. The jackpot was $875 million for Saturday’s game.

It’s already the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history. Next up is a $1.586 billion bonanza from 2016 that was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. The record stands at $2.04 billion, won in November 2022 by a single ticket sold in California.

Powerball entries are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store wins $100,000 as jackpot grows to $900 million