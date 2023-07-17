ARIZONA NEWS
Powerball ticket sold at Phoenix grocery store wins $100,000 as jackpot grows to $900 million
Jul 17, 2023, 11:07 AM | Updated: 11:10 am
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
PHOENIX – While the Powerball jackpot ballooned closer to $1 billion after going unclaimed in Saturday’s drawing, a Phoenix player notched a six-figure prize.
A ticket sold at the Fry’s Marketplace at Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard matched four of the five numbers drawn — 2, 9, 43, 55 and 57 — plus the Powerball of 18. The purchaser opted for the $1 Power Play option on top of the $2 entry, doubling what otherwise would have been a $50,000 payout.
It was one of 14 tickets nationally to win $100,000 in Saturday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Three other tickets, two from Texas and one from Colorado, matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball, notching $1 million prizes.
The odds of matching all five numbers plus the Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million. Nobody has done that since April 19, a span of 37 drawings.
How large is Monday’s Powerball jackpot?
The jackpot for Monday’s game is an estimated $900 million paid out over 30 years or a lump sum of $465.1 million. The jackpot was $875 million for Saturday’s game.
It’s already the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history. Next up is a $1.586 billion bonanza from 2016 that was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee. The record stands at $2.04 billion, won in November 2022 by a single ticket sold in California.
Powerball entries are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
