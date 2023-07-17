Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Two-vehicle wreck kills 5 in fiery crash on northeast Georgia highway

Jul 17, 2023, 10:11 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ALTO, Ga. (AP) — Five people are dead after a wreck on a busy northeast Georgia highway.

State troopers say Avonlea Holtzclaw of Dahlonega was trying to cross U.S. 23 in a Ford Explorer Sunday afternoon when a driver going northbound hit her. The wreck happened near Alto in Habersham County.

Holtzclaw, 29, died in the wreck as did two children in her SUV, ages 5 and 6. Mitchell Boggs, a 58-year-old Marietta man who was driving a Chevrolet Corvette southbound, also died, as did an unnamed passenger.

Both vehicles caught fire, and all the occupants of the vehicles died before they could be taken to a hospital.

The fiery crash shut down the highway, a major artery between the north Georgia mountains and Gainesville, for nearly five hours.

United States News

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburg...

Associated Press

Jurors weighing fate of Pittsburgh synagogue killer hear of the devastation he left behind

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue targeted them because of their faith and has never once expressed remorse, a federal prosecutor said Monday in asking jurors to impose a death sentence. The defense argued that life in prison is sufficient punishment for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. Opening […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and sur...

Associated Press

Officials file more charges, but not hate crimes, against man accused of attacking Muslim lawmaker

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A prosecutor added felony charges, including sexual assault, Monday against a man accused of attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state representative after a prayer service, but did not file hate crime allegations demanded by the lawmaker’s supporters. Andrey Desmond, 30, appeared for a hearing in Hartford Superior Court, where supporters of state […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Deaths of four women over three months are linked, Oregon authorities say

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The deaths of four women whose bodies were found over the course of three months in or near Portland are linked, and at least one person of interest has been identified, authorities said Monday. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland says no charges have been filed against anyone but […]

12 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto ...

Associated Press

Biden campaign staffs up with former White House aide Cedric Richmond and fundraising leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — After having just four official staffers on the payroll last quarter, President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign on Monday announced that former White House aide and congressman Cedric Richmond is joining as co-chair and that two veteran Democratic fundraisers are signing on to lead outreach to donors. Richmond, who served as a […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Unhealthy air quality lingers across parts of U.S. from drifting Canadian wildfire smoke

CHICAGO (AP) — For Chicagoans planning a lengthy outdoor run Monday, “today is not necessarily the day for that,” according to Kim Biggs of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Extensive swaths of the northern United States awoke to Smoke and Fire map. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires is causing a unhealthy […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

2 children, 1 adult dead in weekend river drownings outside Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON (AP) — Three people including two children have drowned in separate weekend incidents while swimming at night near rural Houston-area parks along the San Jacinto River, according to authorities. A 6-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl were swimming in the river around 9 p.m. Saturday next to the Xtreme Offroad Park and Marina when […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Two-vehicle wreck kills 5 in fiery crash on northeast Georgia highway