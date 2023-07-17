Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival

Jul 17, 2023, 8:18 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ANTIOCH, Ill. (AP) — Carnival rides were shut down at an Illinois community festival after a 10-year-old boy was thrown from his seat and seriously injured, authorities said.

The boy was riding Moby Dick, which locks people in at the shoulders and then goes up and down as speed increases. The boy was thrown Sunday as the ride was moving at Antioch’s Taste of Summer, 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Chicago, near the Wisconsin border.

“The carnival was packed, and so a lot of people experienced seeing it,” said Charles Smith, operations commander at the Antioch police department. “It’s a traumatic event for our community.”

The boy was in critical condition when taken to a hospital, WLS-TV reported, though his condition Monday wasn’t immediately known.

Mayor Scott Gartner shut down rides at Taste of Antioch after the boy was injured.

There have been other incidents on summer rides this year. On July 2, large crack was discovered in the support column of Fury 325, a towering roller coaster at Carowinds, an amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 30.

Erin Maloney said she was waiting with her son to ride Moby Dick.

“I turned and I hear a woman screaming,” she said. “And my son said, ‘Mom, look.’ I turned around and this little boy was just on the pavement, not moving not responsive.”

United States News

Associated Press

Alabama Republicans, despite Supreme Court ruling, reject call for second majority Black district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republicans, under orders of the U.S. Supreme Court to redraw congressional districts to give minority voters a greater voice in elections, rejected calls Monday to craft a second majority-Black district and proposed a map testing the judges’ directive. Lawmakers must adopt a new map by Friday after the high court […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Snow falls on the future USS Thomas Hudner, a U.S. Navy destroyer named after Korean War vet...

Associated Press

US sending fighter jets, warship to Gulf region to protect ships from Iranian seizures

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending additional fighter jets and a warship to the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there. The Pentagon said Monday that the USS Thomas Hudner, a destroyer, and a number of F-35 fighter jets will […]

12 hours ago

In this image provided by Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, blue threads can be seen...

Associated Press

How Benjamin Franklin laid groundwork for the US dollar by foiling early counterfeiters

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Benjamin Franklin was so busy as an inventor, publisher, diplomat and U.S. founding father that it’s easy to lose track of his accomplishments. Add one more to the roster: his early work in printing colonial paper currency designed to counter a constant threat of counterfeiting. Franklin was an early innovator of […]

12 hours ago

A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburg...

Associated Press

Jurors weighing fate of Pittsburgh synagogue killer hear of the devastation he left behind

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue targeted them because of their faith and has never once expressed remorse, a federal prosecutor said Monday in asking jurors to impose a death sentence. The defense argued that life in prison is sufficient punishment for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack. Opening […]

12 hours ago

FILE - Connecticut state Rep. Maryam Khan, second from right, with her right arm in a sling and sur...

Associated Press

Officials file more charges, but not hate crimes, against man accused of attacking Muslim lawmaker

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A prosecutor added felony charges, including sexual assault, Monday against a man accused of attacking Connecticut’s first Muslim state representative after a prayer service, but did not file hate crime allegations demanded by the lawmaker’s supporters. Andrey Desmond, 30, appeared for a hearing in Hartford Superior Court, where supporters of state […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Deaths of four women over three months are linked, Oregon authorities say

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The deaths of four women whose bodies were found over the course of three months in or near Portland are linked, and at least one person of interest has been identified, authorities said Monday. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland says no charges have been filed against anyone but […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival