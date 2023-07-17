Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy lists Senators Cruz, Lee as possible Supreme Court picks

Jul 17, 2023, 5:56 AM

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Turning Point Action conference...

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Turning Point Action conference, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy on Monday released a list of 16 people he’d nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court or federal appellate courts if he becomes president, making him the first in the party’s field to itemize his possible top judicial appointments.

Ramaswamy’s list includes Sens. Mike Lee of Utah as possible nominees for the nation’s top court, as well as elevating federal judges who struck down President Joe Biden’s airplane mask mandate and the FDA’s two-decade-long approval of the abortion pill.

The direction of the Donald Trump in his 2016 bid. Conservative voters’ hunger to have a Republican president be the one to appoint a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in early 2016, helped land the former reality TV star in the White House.

Trump in the 2016 primary released his own list of possible appointments to the high court to reassure his new party’s voters that he was in line with their judicial agenda.

In an interview, Ramaswamy, 37, said he was releasing the list of possible appointments to show voters where he stood.

“It’s important, when you’re asking voters to select the next president of the United States, that you be as transparent as you can about what you’re going to do,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy is the latest Republican candidate trying to recapture conservative enthusiasm around the court as Democrats have become increasingly energized by its conservative rulings.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he’d appoint stronger conservatives to the bench than did Trump, whose three appointees helped form the majority that rescinded the constitutional right for women to have abortions in a ruling last year, a longtime conservative goal. Trump himself has frequently reveled in the court’s rulings and noted that he appointed half of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

Ramaswamy said he sees no reason to criticize Trump’s appointments.

“That is a bizarre criticism,” he said of the argument that Trump’s picks weren’t conservative enough.

Ramaswamy’s own list includes prominent conservative legal names. He said he’d only nominate Cruz or Lee if it wouldn’t change the balance of the U.S. Senate, which Democrats currently control by a two-vote margin. Another prominent name on the list for the high court is Paul Clement, who served as former President George W. Bush’s solicitor general.

Ramaswamy also proposes elevating several district court judges to the nation’s appellate courts. He cites Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an Amarillo-based federal judge whose April ruling against the abortion pill was full of language of anti-abortion rights activists and was swiftly put on hold by appellate judges and then the Supreme Court.

The list also includes Kathryn Mizelle, who Trump nominated at age 38 to a judgeship in Florida and who struck down Biden’s air travel mask mandate last year.

An additional prominent conservative judge who makes Ramaswamy’s Supreme Court list is James Ho, another Trump nominee to a position on the Texas-based Fifth Circuit Court of appeals whose rulings are full of conservative political rhetoric. Ramaswamy said Ho first came to his attention because the judge quoted his own book, “Woke, Inc.,” in one of his rulings.

United States News

Associated Press

Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival

ANTIOCH, Ill. (AP) — Carnival rides were shut down at an Illinois community festival after a 10-year-old boy was thrown from his seat and seriously injured, authorities said. The boy was riding Moby Dick, which locks people in at the shoulders and then goes up and down as speed increases. The boy was thrown Sunday […]

9 hours ago

This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Islan...

Associated Press

Police investigating the Gilgo Beach killings have searched a Long Island storage facility

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Detectives investigating the long-unsolved murders known as the Gilgo Beach killings searched a storage facility in the Long Island community of Amityville over the weekend, police said. Suffolk County police confirmed Monday that detectives executed a search warrant at Omega Self Storage on Sunrise Highway related to the investigation that led […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

2 die when their dirt bike collides with SUV; neither was wearing a helmet

WAREHAM, Mass. (AP) — Two people died over the weekend when the dirt bike they were riding collided with an SUV near a shopping plaza in Massachusetts, authorities said. The victims of the crash in Wareham just before 11 p.m. Saturday were identified as Robert Stocker, 17, of Woburn, and Brady Petrucci, 20, of Raynham, […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Northeast starts to dry out after flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — An already saturated Northeast began drying out Monday after a second round of heavy rain in a week, including a flash flood in Pennsylvania that claimed at least five lives over the weekend. A 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister remained missing in Upper Makefield Township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, […]

9 hours ago

FILE - President Donald Trump greets Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Jan. 9, 2020, as he arri...

Associated Press

Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, launches his campaign for US Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, launched a bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday, joining GOP efforts to try to unseat Democrat Sherrod Brown next year. LaRose, 44, is in his second term as Ohio’s elections chief, one of the state’s highest profile jobs. He managed to walk a […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Freight train derails in southeast Pennsylvania, but no known injuries or hazards

WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A freight train derailment in southeast Pennsylvania early Monday spurred precautionary evacuations, but officials said no injuries were reported and there was no known hazard to the public. The 40-car CSX train, which was operating on tracks owned by Norfolk Southern, derailed around 4:50 a.m. in Whitemarsh Township. CSX said […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy lists Senators Cruz, Lee as possible Supreme Court picks