Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, launches his campaign for US Senate

Jul 17, 2023, 5:32 AM | Updated: 5:44 am

FILE - President Donald Trump greets Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Jan. 9, 2020, as he arri...

FILE - President Donald Trump greets Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Jan. 9, 2020, as he arrives at Toledo Express Airport, in Swanton, Ohio. A high-stakes August special election with national political implications is upending local election offices across Ohio. Already stressed, they must lure poll workers away from vacations, relocate polling places booked with summer weddings or maintenance, and repeatedly retest ballot language after the state’s high court found errors in the original wording. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, launched a bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday, joining GOP efforts to try to unseat Democrat Sherrod Brown next year.

LaRose, 44, is in his second term as Ohio’s elections chief, one of the state’s highest profile jobs. He managed to walk a delicate line between GOP factions divided by falsehoods sewn by former President Donald Trump over election integrity to score a convincing 59% of the statewide vote in his 2022 reelection bid.

He first took office in 2019, with just over 50% of the vote, and previously spent eight years as a state senator and did a turn as a U.S. Army Green Beret.

LaRose already has competition for the GOP nomination, including Bernie Moreno, a wealthy Cleveland business owner whose bid Trump has encouraged.

Dolan made his first Senate run last year, investing nearly $11 million of his own money — the seventh-highest among self-funders nationally, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. Though he joined the ugly and protracted primary relatively late, Dolan managed to finish third amid a crowded field.

Moreno, the father-in-law of Trump-endorsed Republican U.S. Rep. Max Miller, was the 17th highest among self-funders nationally — in a 2022 Senate primary won the seat.

Next year’s successful GOP nominee will take on one of Ohio’s winningest and longest-serving politicians. Voters first sent Brown to the U.S. Senate in 2007, after 14 years as a congressman, two terms as secretary of state and eight years as a state representative.

But Brown, with among the Senate’s most liberal voting records, is viewed as more vulnerable than ever this time around. That’s because the once-reliable bellwether state now appears to be firmly Republican.

Voters twice elected Trump by wide margins, and, outside the state Supreme Court, Brown is the only Democrat to win election statewide since 2006.

