Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead, child pulled out of water at Lake Pleasant

Jul 16, 2023, 3:30 PM

File photo of the Sunset Ridge area of Lake Pleasant. A search effort was launched Monday, June 26,...

(Facebook File Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)

(Facebook File Photo/Lake Pleasant Regional Park)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — A man is dead after being pulled out of the water Sunday at Lake Pleasant in Peoria, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary details are a 25-year-old man and a child were in the water and had to be pulled out, authorities said.

CPR was administered to the child and they are awake and breathing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released.

 

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Downtown Phoenix skyline...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 15-16

The Valley is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave, Kari Lake was ordered to pay sanctions and a Navajo man is sentenced to prison for a deadly stabbing. 

19 hours ago

Surprise PD charity...

Serena O'Sullivan

Surprise police helped seniors in heat wave without working AC unit

Surprise police officers responded to a welfare check to discover two seniors were living without a working AC unit — and fixed the issue.

19 hours ago

Arizona DPS cruiser...

KTAR.com

DPS searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Apache Junction

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a pickup driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash Sunday morning in Apache Junction. 

19 hours ago

police crime scene tape...

Serena O'Sullivan

Motorcyclist dies after West Valley collision Saturday evening

A 31-year-old motorcycle rider died from his injuries after a Saturday car crash near 29th Avenue and Indian School Road, police said.

19 hours ago

Hip-hop star Lil Baby cancels Arizona tour stop...

KTAR.com

Hip-hop star Lil Baby cancels Arizona tour stop in August

Hip-hop lovers who bought tickets for rapper Lil Baby's Phoenix concert will have to find something else to do that day. The baby's out.

19 hours ago

US 60 reopens in both directions in Glendale...

Serena O'Sullivan

US 60/Grand Avenue reopens in Glendale after pedestrian crash shut down traffic

The US 60 reopens in both directions after a Sunday morning car crash near Myrtle Avenue closed traffic, according to ADOT.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Man dead, child pulled out of water at Lake Pleasant