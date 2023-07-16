Man dead, child pulled out of water at Lake Pleasant

PHOENIX — A man is dead after being pulled out of the water Sunday at Lake Pleasant in Peoria, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary details are a 25-year-old man and a child were in the water and had to be pulled out, authorities said.

CPR was administered to the child and they are awake and breathing. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released.

